The Colorado Buffaloes saw their bowl game hopes crushed against the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 12, falling in a 35-28 defeat. The best record that the Buffaloes can finish the season with now is 5-7 if they beat the UCF Knights in Week 13.

This contest was highlighted by a few key turning points that shifted the game away from Colorado. But even in the face of that adversity, the Buffaloes fought to the bitter end.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ struggles to contain Cole Tabb

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb, middle, runs with the ball against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Liona Lefau, left, and linebacker Gideon Lampron, right, in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bearcats running back Cole Tabb almost single-handedly put a damper on Colorado’s bowl game hopes, as the Buffaloes’ defense had no answers for him. He racked up a mammoth 230 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns in this game. He came in averaging 9.1 yards per carry, the most in the FBS.

“It ain't like it was a surprise. We know what [Tabb]'s capable of. He's one of the best backs in college football,” said Colorado coach Deion Sanders postgame. “Those screens hurt tremendously. Great calls, great timing of those, and we came up short tremendously defensively.”

But even though Colorado was added to the list of teams unable to contain him, the Buffs aren’t letting that break their will.

“Yeah, [Tabb] is a good back,” said Colorado edge rusher Toby Anene postgame. “But we’ve just got to look at ourselves in the mirror and understand that we didn’t put our best foot forward today. We’ve got one more opportunity, regardless of our bowl game status, to go out like men.”

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The Colorado Buffaloes’ issues with consistency

Sanders also spoke about Colorado’s consistency issues this season, and they were present against the Bearcats as well. While Colorado’s offense and special teams were largely successful in this game, the Buffs’ talented defense performed below expectations.

It was the inverse of the beginning of the season, when the special teams and offense were the units with the most issues while the defense found success.

“I think [consistency has been an issue],” said Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. postgame. “It all starts in practice. Some days we’re going hard, some days, maybe we’re going through the motions. [Deion Sanders] has been harping on consistency, making sure that we prepare how we want to play. I think these latter weeks of the season we’ve been doing a good job of that, but we’ve just got to go out there and execute at the end of the day.”

Unfortunately for CU, it has seldom had all three units operating up to their potential at once this season.

Why the Colorado Buffaloes never gave up

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Toby Anene (53) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But despite those immensely disappointing circumstances, Colorado never gave up. The Buffaloes battled down to the bitter end in this game, losing by just one score with the ball in their hands for the final drive. That fight was something Colorado showed throughout this season, and Anene attributed it to the team’s dedication of this season to their late teammate, quarterback Dominiq Ponder.

“We’ve just been through so much adversity that we can’t quit,” Anene said. “First month of us being on campus, one of our teammates died. There’s just so much adversity we’ve been through on this team. It wouldn’t be fair to Dom; it wouldn’t be fair to us to quit. There’s just been so much adversity this year that it wouldn’t be fair if we quit.”

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