Rankings usually reward the prettiest stat lines, which makes Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson's spot on ESPN writer Bill Connelly's latest list is a head-scratcher in the best possible way.

Connelly ranked the quarterback situations at all 68 Power Four teams Wednesday, leaning mostly on the last eight weeks, and he slotted the Colorado Buffaloes passer at No. 48.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson's Total QBR over that stretch sits at 45.6, the lowest among the 16 Big 12 entries on the list, yet Connelly still placed him ahead of the quarterbacks at Arizona State and Kansas State. 13 Big 12 programs rank above him, and only those two programs sit below.

Results appear to have carried weight in that call, which explains the edge over the bottom of the league. Arizona State's three-man rotation sits at No. 54, while Kansas State quarterbacks Dillon Duff and Blake Barnett share No. 64, with Connelly noting that Barnett nearly rescued the Wildcats in Boulder on Halloween.

Wilson owns a pair of signature wins, toppling Kansas State and No. 14 Houston at Folsom Field, and Colorado has scored at least 24 points in four of its last five games. He has also averaged a respectable 7.1 yards per dropback in that window, even though his 3.1 yards per carry suggests defenses aren't losing sleep over his legs.

Julian Lewis never climbed this high

The ranking marks a quiet milestone for the program, too. Connelly had quarterback Julian Lewis at No. 62 in his pre-spring list and No. 61 after four games, when Lewis carried a 49.6 Total QBR, so Wilson has lifted Colorado 13 spots while posting a lower QBR than his predecessor did.

Last November wasn't much kinder, since Colorado's quarterback room sat at No. 57 in Connelly's update at that point of the 2025 season. As a result, No. 48 stands as the best seat a Buffaloes passer has held on his three 2026 lists.

Devon Dampier and Conner Weigman frame the debate

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Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) passes the ball in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two names explain why Wilson's résumé reads better than his efficiency numbers. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier, who passed Wilson on the Utes' depth chart in 2025, ranks fifth, and Wilson nearly knocked him off in October before Utah escaped Folsom Field with a 27-24 win.

Talk about a full-circle moment. Roughly a year earlier, on Oct. 25, 2025, Wilson was a seldom-used Ute who threw just one pass in Utah's 53-7 rout of Colorado, so pushing Dampier to the wire in a Buffaloes uniform spoke volumes about how far he has come.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman offers the other half of the argument. Connelly ranks him seventh with an 84.6 Total QBR, nearly double Wilson's figure, and notes that Houston leads the country in success rate, yet Wilson's offense won the shootout in Boulder anyway.

JC French IV stands in the way Saturday

The upcoming schedule adds another wrinkle, because both remaining opponents boast higher-ranked quarterbacks. Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV checks in at No. 45 with a 47.4 Total QBR, while UCF quarterbacks Alonza Barnett III and Keyone Jenkins share the No. 40 spot with a 58.7 mark.

Saturday's trip to Ohio also targets Wilson's biggest blind spot. Both of his starts away from Boulder ended in losses at Oklahoma State and Arizona State, and the program has dropped nine straight Big 12 road games, so a win at Nippert Stadium would do wonders for his standing on the next list.

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Ethan Wesloski (32) sacks Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Connelly seemed to sense that split as well, and his closing line on Wilson doubled as a challenge for the final two weeks.

"His numbers aren't incredible, but the Buffaloes have shown random signs of life, especially in Boulder," Connelly wrote.

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