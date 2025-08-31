Former Colorado Star Joins Elite Company In New Viral Heisman Trophy Commercial
Former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter may be preparing for life in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but his impact on Colorado football continues to resonate.
Hunter, who captured the 2025 Heisman Trophy Award after a groundbreaking season at wide receiver and cornerback, has officially joined one of the sport’s most iconic traditions — Nissan’s Heisman House campaign.
Hunter’s Heisman Legacy Immortalized
For more than a decade, the Heisman House commercials have become a staple of the college football season.
Known for their humor, creativity, and star-studded lineups, the ads unite Heisman winners across generations in lighthearted skits that showcase their personalities off the field.
In one of Nissan’s latest spots, Hunter is shown hilariously playing Go Fish against himself — a clever nod to his rare ability to dominate as both a wide receiver and a cornerback.
The gag was a reflection of the versatility that made Hunter one of the most electric players in college football history.
Whether it was shutting down an opponent’s top receiver or making a highlight-reel catch, Hunter repeatedly blurred the lines between positions in a way fans had never seen before, and likely won't again.
CU Pride on the National Stage
Hunter’s performance on both sides of the ball was not only historic but was also instrumental in putting Colorado football back on the map.
Now Hunter’s inclusion ensures that Colorado will have a permanent presence in one of sports' most iconic campaigns, joining perennial powerhouse programs such as Florida, Ohio State, and USC, which are routinely represented through their Heisman winners.
For Buffs fans, seeing Hunter take his place among college football's top legends underscores how far the program has come since coach Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder.
A Lasting Mark on Colorado Football
Hunter’s Heisman win and subsequent inclusion in the Heisman House place him in truly elite company. Few players have managed to transcend their college careers in such a memorable way, and for Colorado, his legacy will ripple for years.
Perhaps more importantly, Hunter’s role in these commercials could provide a solid recruitment boost for "Coach Prime." The commercials themselves, watched by millions throughout the fall, show future players that success at Colorado can lead not only to a chance at the NFL but also to college football immortality.
It's also the kind of exposure reinforces "Coach Prime's" vision of building Colorado into a nationally recognized brand, not just a football team.
Looking Ahead
With the new season of college football officially underway, Colorado fans can take pride knowing that one of their own has become a permanent fixture in one of college football’s most celebrated showcases.
Hunter’s next chapter will unfold in Jacksonville, where he’s already generating excitement as one of the most intriguing NFL rookies in recent memory.
The Jaguars will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 7, where Hunter will look to replicate the magic he created in Boulder as a two-way phenom.