Former Colorado Star Joins Elite Company In New Viral Heisman Trophy Commercial

One of the Colorado Buffaloes' most familiar faces, Heisman Trophy Award winner Travis Hunter, was recently featured in the Nissan Heisman House campaign, cementing his lasting mark on the college football world.

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images / Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter may be preparing for life in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but his impact on Colorado football continues to resonate.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) points during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Cente
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) points during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter, who captured the 2025 Heisman Trophy Award after a groundbreaking season at wide receiver and cornerback, has officially joined one of the sport’s most iconic traditions — Nissan’s Heisman House campaign.

Hunter’s Heisman Legacy Immortalized

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after winning the 2024 Heisman Tro
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images / Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

For more than a decade, the Heisman House commercials have become a staple of the college football season.

Known for their humor, creativity, and star-studded lineups, the ads unite Heisman winners across generations in lighthearted skits that showcase their personalities off the field.

In one of Nissan’s latest spots, Hunter is shown hilariously playing Go Fish against himself — a clever nod to his rare ability to dominate as both a wide receiver and a cornerback.

The gag was a reflection of the versatility that made Hunter one of the most electric players in college football history.

Whether it was shutting down an opponent’s top receiver or making a highlight-reel catch, Hunter repeatedly blurred the lines between positions in a way fans had never seen before, and likely won't again.

CU Pride on the National Stage

Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is congratulated for his touchdown
Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is congratulated for his touchdown by head coach Deion Sanders in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hunter’s performance on both sides of the ball was not only historic but was also instrumental in putting Colorado football back on the map.

Now Hunter’s inclusion ensures that Colorado will have a permanent presence in one of sports' most iconic campaigns, joining perennial powerhouse programs such as Florida, Ohio State, and USC, which are routinely represented through their Heisman winners.

For Buffs fans, seeing Hunter take his place among college football's top legends underscores how far the program has come since coach Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder.

A Lasting Mark on Colorado Football

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, center, throws
The Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, center, throws up the Heisman pose to Tony Boselli, Executive Vice President of Football Operations, left, as Head Coach Liam Coen, right, laughs after a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. The team traded up from fifth to second after making a deal with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. The rookie was introduced with general / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter’s Heisman win and subsequent inclusion in the Heisman House place him in truly elite company. Few players have managed to transcend their college careers in such a memorable way, and for Colorado, his legacy will ripple for years.

Perhaps more importantly, Hunter’s role in these commercials could provide a solid recruitment boost for "Coach Prime." The commercials themselves, watched by millions throughout the fall, show future players that success at Colorado can lead not only to a chance at the NFL but also to college football immortality.

It's also the kind of exposure reinforces "Coach Prime's" vision of building Colorado into a nationally recognized brand, not just a football team.

Looking Ahead

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) watches from the sidelines d
Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) watches from the sidelines during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

With the new season of college football officially underway, Colorado fans can take pride knowing that one of their own has become a permanent fixture in one of college football’s most celebrated showcases.

Hunter’s next chapter will unfold in Jacksonville, where he’s already generating excitement as one of the most intriguing NFL rookies in recent memory.

The Jaguars will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 7, where Hunter will look to replicate the magic he created in Boulder as a two-way phenom.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

