Transfer Jordan Seaton's NIL Value Transformed By Colorado Tenure

Former Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is once again at the center of the college football conversations, this time because of the value he created for himself during his time in Boulder.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks to defend during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports reporter Chris Hummer, Seaton’s transfer to LSU comes with an NIL package believed to exceed $4 million, reportedly the largest deal for an offensive lineman in college football history.

For Colorado fans, the news offers both validation and a point of frustration. The Buffaloes helped develop Seaton into one of the nation’s premier offensive tackles, but the financial realities of modern college football ultimately made retaining him nearly impossible.

Jordan Seaton's Value Built in Boulder

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and athletic director Rick George following the win against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Seaton arrived in Boulder as one of the most recognizable recruits in the country, announcing his commitment to join coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs live on FS1’s Undisputed back in 2023.

From the beginning, expectations were massive. Charged with protecting the blindside of future NFL quarterback Shedeur Sanders as a true freshman was no easy task, especially alongside an offensive line that entered the season under heavy scrutiny.

Still, Seaton answered the challenge immediately, starting all 13 games during the 2024 season and quickly establishing himself as one of the most promising young offensive linemen in college football, earning Freshman All-American honors from On3, 247Sports, and Pro Football Focus.

Then came the offseason jump that elevated Seaton from a freshman phenom into one of the most valuable offensive tackles in the country.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Between his freshman and sophomore seasons, Seaton reshaped his body under Colorado strength coaches Mo Sims and Andreu Swasey, adding strength, improving conditioning, and refining the skills that already made him elite as a recruit.

That development translated directly onto the field in 2025.

Despite missing the final three games because of injury, Seaton started the first nine contests and emerged as one of the top offensive tackles in the Big 12. He allowed just one sack, zero quarterback hits, and just five total pressures while earning the conference’s second-best pass-blocking grade among offensive tackles.

Jan 19, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes football players offensive lineman Kalieal Benson (left) quarterback Shedeur Sanders (center) and freshman offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (right) during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images \v11 | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Seaton’s impact also stretched beyond the stat sheet as he earned Colorado’s Buffalo Heart Award, a fan-voted honor recognizing heart, determination, and leadership. At the same time, Seaton also benefited from the spotlight surrounding Colorado football under Coach Prime, playing alongside stars like Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy Award winner Travis Hunter, which helped him become one of the most recognizable offensive linemen in the country.

That combination of production, development, and visibility is exactly what made him so valuable once he entered the transfer portal.

Why Colorado Couldn’t Match LSU's NIL Offer

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

By the time Seaton entered the portal, his value had skyrocketed.

While at Colorado, his NIL valuation peaked around $1.7 million, but once he hit the open market, that number surged, with some SEC collectives projecting a total package of up to $6 million when factoring in extra incentives.

That changed everything for fans in Boulder as Colorado simply wasn’t positioned to match that level of offer.

In late 2025, the university projected a $27 million deficit in its athletic department, driven in part by rising operational costs, including new revenue-sharing requirements tied to the House settlement and Coach Prime's $54 million contract.

Meanwhile, LSU aggressively invested in roster building. Reports estimate the Tigers’ 2026 roster could cost more than $40 million, giving the program a massive advantage when pursuing top-tier portal talent.

If Colorado had the ability to financially compete at that level, there’s a strong argument to be made that Seaton could have remained in Boulder. The Buffaloes already had the relationship, the development structure, and a proven role for him within the offense.

But in modern college football, development alone is no longer enough.

The Cost of Success in College Football

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) celebrates a touchdown with offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seaton’s rise says a lot about where Colorado football currently stands under Coach Prime.

The Buffaloes have proven their ability to identify elite talent, develop those prospects at a high level, and, in doing so, have turned Boulder into a destination capable of producing some of the most valuable players in college football.

It’s a major step forward for a program that struggled for relevance before Sanders arrival, but Seaton’s departure also highlights the growing divide between programs capable of developing talent and programs capable of financially retaining it.

While Colorado helped build one of the most valuable offensive linemen in college football, LSU simply had the resources to pay him like one.

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