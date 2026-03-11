Colorado Running Back Highlights Emerging Leaders on the Buffaloes Roster

As many loud voices made up last year's Colorado Buffaloes, true leaders were hard to find.

But as spring practice begins, coach Deion Sanders' squad has a made-over roster ready to turn a new leaf. There was plenty of talent in 2025, but it never quite found the right arrangement. One of this season's newcomers, transfer running back Richard Young, is already reading the signals of a new mentality.

Rihcard Details Colorado's Leadership

Young started his college career at a top-tier program in the Alabama Crimson Tide, rushing for 234 yards over three seasons. He never found a consistent role, but his proximity to so much success and selflessness readied him for what he's called a "restart" in Boulder.

"Coach Prime gave me a chance to show what I can do," Young told reporters on Tuesday. "I'm grateful for any opportunity I get."

From day one, several players who welcomed him to the Buffaloes have pushed him to better his play. Quarterback Julian Lewis, tackle Bo Hughley and running back DeKalon Taylor were among offensive standouts he listed as leaders who've emerged in his early days with the Buffs.

Julian Lewis, Quarterback

Even as a redshirt freshman, Lewis may be the most agreed-upon leader on Colorado's roster. The former five-star recruit has long been known for his intangibles, so it's no surprise that players like Young, along with wide receivers Danny Scudero and Kam Perry, have noted the bond they've quickly grown with him.

He hasn't been a boisterous voice, as his smaller stature and more laid-back personality don't indicate it. But Lewis is the type to lead by example, as well as behind the scenes, giving grounded advice to newcomers. Several transfers have mentioned how he's taken the lead in helping newcomers adjust to Colorado.

Bo Hughley, Offensive Tackle

Hughley is looking to cement his role as the replacement for star left tackle Jordan Seaton, who was arguably Colorado's biggest transfer portal loss of the offseason. He shares a background with Young as an SEC transfer who never received consistent playing time due to top-shelf personnel but is hungry to prove it elsewhere.

Left tackle is an extremely pivotal position for the Buffs' success, so Hughley is hoping he's the right man for the job. By showing noted leadership, it's the attitude Sanders and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion will lean toward throughout the spring and into the fall.

DeKalon Taylor, Running Back

As a fellow running back, Taylor and Young have grown together despite vastly different styles. They're aiming to provide a boom and zoom for Colorado's "Go-Go" offense through intensive training for their senior seasons.

"DT is a humble person that I can say [is] hard-working, brings the juice every day," Young said. "He pushes me to be great, even though he's a little bit faster than me, but I try to catch up when I can. We compete, we do drills and everything like that, in the weight room."

Young mentioned that the running back room's camaraderie is thriving throughout the early days of spring camp. They believe its steady veteran presence can help lead the offense to greener pastures come August.

"We all try to find things to do better [so] we can compete with each other," Young said. "Our group is going to be amazing."

