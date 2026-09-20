Colorado’s First Half Numbers Highlight Buffaloes' Woes Against Northwestern

Colorado reached halftime at Northwestern down 21-0 before losing the game 41-7, and the score told only part of what went wrong. The Buffaloes actually out-gained the Wildcats 199-189 and averaged 6.2 yards per play in the first half, but three turnovers erased nearly everything the offenses produced.

The Buffs lost two fumbles, and Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis threw an interception. Northwestern did not turn the ball over once. That three-possession difference is the clearest explanation for how a fairly even half became a three-touchdown deficit.

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis completed eight of 12 passes for 80 yards with an interception in the first half. | CU Buffs

Despite losing by 34 points, Colorado gained 348 total yards to Northwestern's 423 yards as the Buffaloes' turnovers proved costly in the loss to the Wildcats.

After the game, Colorado coach Deion Sanders called it a "flat-out butt kicking," per DNVR's Scott Procter.

Aidan Chiles made Colorado pay for every mistake

Chiles completed eight of 10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, then added two rushing scores, including a three-yard touchdown with 1:02 left on the clock. He finished the night with five total touchdowns, three through the airand one on the ground.

Lewis finished the half with 8 of 12 for 80 yards with the interception. Colorado still found room to run, as well. Colorado running back JaQuail Smith had 39 yards on three carries; fellow running back DeKalon Taylor added 24 on four carries, and running back Damian Henderson II had 23 on seven attempts.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson II (26) rushes the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safety Savion Riley (13) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where the halftime score box gets strange. Colorado ran 32 plays, averaged more yards per snap than Northwestern, and moved the ball well enough to finish with 10 more total yards. However, the problem was finishing drives and protecting the football once those possessions started to build.

Northwestern also controlled the clock for nearly 37 minutes of the game. The Wildcats did not need explosive numbers because the Buffaloes kept shortening the field and giving away chances to answer.

Colorado’s offense has shown it can respond on the road. The Buffaloes opened the season by winning at Georgia Tech, and Lewis followed that with four touchdown passes against Weber State. This half looked different, though, because the mistakes came before any scoring drive could settle the game down.

Colorado has not been scoreless at halftime since Utah

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) throws a pass intended for wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) during the first half against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes had scored before halftime in every game since their 53-7 loss at Utah on Oct. 25, 2025, when they trailed 43-0 at the break. So this is Colorado’s first scoreless first half of 2026, but it is not the first under Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

If you are looking for one encouraging number, 199 yards is it. Colorado does not need to reinvent the offense in the second half because it has shown it can move the ball.

To turn things around, the Buffaloes need to keep possession long enough for those yards to mean something. Cleaning up turnovers should help, but handling elements like rain is crucial for the team once Big 12 play begins.

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