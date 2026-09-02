Colorado Buffaloes Roster Takes a Hit With New NCAA Eligibility Concerns

The Colorado Buffaloes boarded a plane on Sept. 1 ahead of their season-opening showdown with Georgia Tech. Coach Deion Sanders now has what he calls an enthusiastic, motivated group taking on the Yellow Jackets out of the ACC.

That same Colorado team, though, ended up rolling without prized transfer portal defensive tackle addition Ezra Christensen, who got denied a preliminary injunction on Aug. 24. Christensen had been fighting for a sixth season of playing eligibility from the NCAA.

Turns out he's not the only one who didn't fly with the team for the Sept. 3 contest in Atlanta.

Who Else is Facing Eligibility Concerns at Colorado

Deion Sanders leads the Colorado Buffaloes onto Folsom Field before their 2025 game against Georgia Tech. Sanders is adjusting Colorado’s practice and sleep schedule before this year’s night-game rematch in Atlanta. | Matthew Jonas/Daily Camera

Edge rusher Balansama Kamara is another facing a fight for playing eligibility, per Brian Thomas of On3's Colorado site Buff Blitz on Sept. 1.

Kamara's name isn't even mentioned on the Colorado team roster page on the Buffaloes' website. Thomas adds the Albany transfer Kamara wasn't an active participant during the Buffaloes' fall practices.

"Kamara, who would be a sixth-year senior, has been denied in attempts to gain eligibility. He is scheduled for a preliminary injunction hearing in Boulder County court on Wednesday," Thomas wrote, adding that district court judge J. Chris Larson is overhearing the case.

Albany running back Balansama Kamara is upended on a run in the second quarter of the Hornets' 37-32 win against Albany at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Del. Sept. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kamara, like Christensen, came from a non-power conference school and played at the Football Championship Subdivision level. Yet his potential once drew praise from Pro Football Focus early in August.

PFF listed Kamara as one of the Big 12's highest graded incoming edge rushers for the 2026 season, earning an 82.9 mark. Teammate Lamont Lester Jr. received the best score at 91.5. Kamara even arrived to Boulder fresh off delivering 7.5 sacks to go along with 13.5 tackles for a loss at Albany.

He even pulled off a Jared Verse-type move for Colorado. Kamara became the first leading rusher from Albany to jump over to a Power Four program since Verse, who rose to fame at Florida State before landing as a top 15 NFL Draft pick for 2024. Verse has since landed with the Cleveland Browns (which features Sanders' son and former Colorado quarterback Shedeur) following a blockbuster trade between the franchise and the Los Angeles Rams on June 1.

Who Colorado Can Turn Toward on the Edge

Chris Marve calls his first game as Colorado’s defensive coordinator on Thursday at Georgia Tech | The Associated Press

Kamara's absence impacts new defensive coordinator Chris Marve too, who makes his Buffaloes debut against the Yellow Jackets after coming over via Virginia Tech.

Kamara would've handed Marve and the Buffaloes a long-armed, cat-quick disruptor to unleash. Yet the Buffaloes present immense depth at the position.

North Dakota State transfer Toby Anene is drawing hefty offseason praise and will make his own Power Four debut in 2026. Lester figures to earn an increase of snaps for the 2026 season opener and the September slate in general.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans defensive end Vili Taufatofua (45) tackles Hawaii Rainbow Wahine wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anene isn't the only notable transfer in the edge rusher room, though. San Jose State transfer Vili Taufatofua enters the picture as well. He brings relentless energy and power as a 6-3, 259-pound defender who stacked seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage for the Spartans in 2025.

Even Tulane transfer Santana Hopper is one more option who can slide outside at edge rusher. But Christensen's pending situation likely will convince Marve to plug Hopper as a three-technique defensive tackle for the time being.

Perhaps junior college transfer Domata Peko Jr. rises up the depth chart. Peko Jr. starred for Ventura College in Southern California and is the son of the 2025 Buffaloes' defensive line coach and 15-year NFL veteran.

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