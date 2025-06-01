Travis Hunter Shows Drastic Improvement Running Routes During OTAs
Following the rookie minicamp, former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter was trending for stumbling on his routes. Just a couple of weeks later, Hunter was seen running routes with tremendous improvement at his position on offense.
Hunter was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded up for Hunter, giving up their 2026 first-round draft pick. With high anticipation of Hunter's NFL career, he is already showing improvement.
During rookie minicamp, there was speculation that Hunter’s athleticism has covered up his lack of footwork skills. Despite the negative conversation around Hunter, the videos show how his footwork was much more clean and he is getting to the ball with ease. Hunter is an athletic player and through tweaking his footwork, he is looking more like a first-round draft pick.
It is not out of the ordinary for highly anticipated draft picks to struggle during their first set of rookie practices. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase faced criticism leading up to his rookie season for struggling in practices. He has since gone on to be one of the top receivers in the league.
Hunter won the Heisman Trophy after having a stellar 2024 season. He had 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He did this while also playing defense for the Buffaloes, finishing with 35 total tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and 11 passes defended.
MORE: Ex-Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver Signs NFL Deal With Pittsburgh Steelers
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Standing Out As Cleveland Browns’ Quarterback Competition Heats Up
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition: Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett Trade?
Hunter is heading into his rookie season as a wide receiver, during OTAs the team gave him a chance to practice on the defense. Playing both positions is something that Hunter has been working towards, and the Jaguars are willing to give him a chance to do so.
Hunter and second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. could become a dynamic duo for the Jaguars this season. Thomas developed well throughout the season, finishing with 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed just 11 touchdowns in 2024.
With Hunter and Thomas, the Jaguars are looking to create an explosive offense in 2024. Jacksonville finished the season with a 4-13 record and looking to completely turn things around in 2025.
Despite the struggles with route running during the Jaguars' rookie minicamp, the team never had any doubts regarding Hunter’s abilities on the field. Jaguars executive vice president of football operations and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli has praised Hunter for his skills and has high expectations for him.
“We’re not playing real football yet. We’re just on the grass doing individual drills, a lot of install, a lot of education. With that said, Travis Hunter and I had high expectations, obviously, we traded our first-rounder next year and our second-rounder this year to go to get him; we felt like he was the best guy to be a Jaguar. So we had high expectations, he’s exceeded my expectations,” Boselli said.
“You see the athlete on the field. You see how he moves, the change of direction, body control, but it’s the person that I’m most enamored with. The natural leadership he brings, the energy, the excitement, the smile, and he’s a tireless worker. This is a guy that wants to be the best. You watch how he approached phase two workouts and rookie minicamp, this is a guy that’s hungry to be the best,” Boselli continued.