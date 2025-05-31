Shedeur Sanders Proving Himself As Teammate With Cleveland Browns
The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ transition to the NFL was always going to come with scrutiny.
As the face of a college football revival at Colorado, the son of a Hall of Famer, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, and a player with massive Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) earnings and social media clout, Sanders arrived in Cleveland with both expectations and baggage.
Critics believed his spotlight would be too bright for an NFL locker room.
“Nobody wants a toxic Hollywood-type player in their locker room. Most organizations see that after the draft and usually trade them. Sanders’ arrogance showed prior to the draft, hence his fall,” one fan wrote on X, echoing a wave of skepticism that followed Sanders through the 2025 NFL Draft process.
But if the Cleveland Browns were worried about the fifth-round pick fitting in, those concerns should already be evaporating.
At the Browns Rooks to Cooks event, Sanders was the center of positive energy—not controversy.
The “Hollywood” signal-caller went live during the event, with viral clips showing the former Colorado star bonding with teammates—sharing laughs, trading handshakes, and building real chemistry that’s hard to fake and impossible to earn without putting in the work on the field.
Among the most popular moments was Sanders exchanging a choreographed handshake with fellow Browns rookie, defensive end Adin Huntington, bumping wrists then twisting—Huntington holding up the “1,” and Sanders flashing the “2.”
It’s a small moment—but it speaks volumes.
From the outside, some predicted tension. On the inside, Sanders seems to be earning respect and loyalty quickly.
Sanders' college stardom might be part of the appeal. A new generation of athletes grew up watching him light it up at Jackson State and Colorado.
And for some, the cameras and social media attention that follow him aren’t red flags—they’re an opportunity.
“I'mma be 100. Yes, I'm around Shedeur because the camera is on. I would be a fool not to take advantage of this opportunity,” Huntington said in one of the viral clips posted to X by @Dalvinthetruth.
Dapping Sanders up again with their new handshake, Sanders replied, "I respect it."
It’s the kind of early chemistry that could truly matter in a crowded quarterback room.
Sanders has already drawn positive reviews during OTAs from veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and fourth-year pro Kenny Pickett. Now, he's showing how truly admired he is in the locker room.
"He said, Legendary!" Browns running back Dylan Sampson said in excitement in a clip posted by @change7he68182. "Say it, Shedeur," referring to Sanders’ trademark catchphrase “legendary.”
As Huntington put it: “Bro, y’all talking about glaze. This is support, man. This is supporting my teammate.”
For a player once pegged as a locker room risk, that narrative has quickly dissolved.
None of this should come as a surprise to those who closely followed Sanders in Colorado.
Despite the glitz that came with his father’s presence and his growing 2Legendary brand, teammates consistently vouched for his leadership and work ethic.
Sanders wasn’t just a social media star—he was a captain, a film room junkie, and a competitor who played through injuries and earned the respect of a program that had long struggled to find its identity.
Now, in Cleveland, he’s showing those same traits—only this time, on a bigger stage.
The Shedeur Sanders hype might have caused some GMs to hesitate. But in the Browns’ locker room, he’s already becoming one of the guys.
Turns out, the real story isn’t about ego. It’s about energy.
And Shedeur Sanders is bringing plenty of it to the Cleveland Brown's locker room.