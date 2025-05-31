Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Proving Himself As Teammate With Cleveland Browns

Colorado Buffaloes former quarterback Shedeur Sanders was labeled a “Hollywood” risk by NFL critics—but early footage from the Cleveland Browns' training camp tells a different story as Sanders has befriended his fellow rookies.

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) share a laugh on the sideline during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) share a laugh on the sideline during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ transition to the NFL was always going to come with scrutiny.

As the face of a college football revival at Colorado, the son of a Hall of Famer, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, and a player with massive Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) earnings and social media clout, Sanders arrived in Cleveland with both expectations and baggage.

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at Cross
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Critics believed his spotlight would be too bright for an NFL locker room.

“Nobody wants a toxic Hollywood-type player in their locker room. Most organizations see that after the draft and usually trade them. Sanders’ arrogance showed prior to the draft, hence his fall,” one fan wrote on X, echoing a wave of skepticism that followed Sanders through the 2025 NFL Draft process.

But if the Cleveland Browns were worried about the fifth-round pick fitting in, those concerns should already be evaporating.

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossC
May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

At the Browns Rooks to Cooks event, Sanders was the center of positive energy—not controversy.

The “Hollywood” signal-caller went live during the event, with viral clips showing the former Colorado star bonding with teammates—sharing laughs, trading handshakes, and building real chemistry that’s hard to fake and impossible to earn without putting in the work on the field.

Among the most popular moments was Sanders exchanging a choreographed handshake with fellow Browns rookie, defensive end Adin Huntington, bumping wrists then twisting—Huntington holding up the “1,” and Sanders flashing the “2.”

It’s a small moment—but it speaks volumes.

From the outside, some predicted tension. On the inside, Sanders seems to be earning respect and loyalty quickly.

Sanders' college stardom might be part of the appeal. A new generation of athletes grew up watching him light it up at Jackson State and Colorado.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders gestures after a touchdown against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders gestures after a touchdown against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And for some, the cameras and social media attention that follow him aren’t red flags—they’re an opportunity.

“I'mma be 100. Yes, I'm around Shedeur because the camera is on. I would be a fool not to take advantage of this opportunity,” Huntington said in one of the viral clips posted to X by @Dalvinthetruth.

Dapping Sanders up again with their new handshake, Sanders replied, "I respect it."

It’s the kind of early chemistry that could truly matter in a crowded quarterback room.

Sanders has already drawn positive reviews during OTAs from veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and fourth-year pro Kenny Pickett. Now, he's showing how truly admired he is in the locker room.

"He said, Legendary!" Browns running back Dylan Sampson said in excitement in a clip posted by @change7he68182. "Say it, Shedeur," referring to Sanders’ trademark catchphrase “legendary.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, left, chats with rookie Shedeur Sanders during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Brow
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, left, chats with rookie Shedeur Sanders during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Huntington put it: “Bro, y’all talking about glaze. This is support, man. This is supporting my teammate.”

For a player once pegged as a locker room risk, that narrative has quickly dissolved.

None of this should come as a surprise to those who closely followed Sanders in Colorado.

Despite the glitz that came with his father’s presence and his growing 2Legendary brand, teammates consistently vouched for his leadership and work ethic.

Sanders wasn’t just a social media star—he was a captain, a film room junkie, and a competitor who played through injuries and earned the respect of a program that had long struggled to find its identity.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) ag
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, in Cleveland, he’s showing those same traits—only this time, on a bigger stage.

The Shedeur Sanders hype might have caused some GMs to hesitate. But in the Browns’ locker room, he’s already becoming one of the guys.

Turns out, the real story isn’t about ego. It’s about energy.

And Shedeur Sanders is bringing plenty of it to the Cleveland Brown's locker room.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

