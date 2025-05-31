Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Reveals Colorado Buffaloes' New Strengths Post-Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are entering a new era without star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, but "Coach Prime" believes his squad is better at the line of scrimmage heading into the 2025 season.

Jack Carlough

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Without star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the Colorado Buffaloes will obviously look a little different next season.

Either incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis or Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter will become Sanders' heir at quarterback while a flurry of rising offensive and defensive playmakers are set to help fill Hunter's lost production. Still, the Buffs must move forward without their two most impactful players from last season's nine-win team.

Fortunately for the Buffs, coach Deion Sanders reaffirmed that Colorado is a better overall team compared to last year, particularly in the trenches. "Coach Prime" appeared on former NFL star Asante Samuel's "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast on Friday and was asked about his expectations for 2025.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and place kicker Buck Buchanan (43) during the sp
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and place kicker Buck Buchanan (43) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"I feel as though we're going to be better because we had individuals that were phenomenal, as well as the receivers — Jimmy (Horn Jr.), LaJohntay (Wester), Will (Sheppard) — we had some dawgs, but now we're going to have a better team," Deion Sanders said. "The line is better, offensively and defensively, the backfield is better. The receivers, I'm not going to say they're better because we sent four guys to the pros. Will is the only one (not in the NFL). He flunked his physical, but he's going to get it right."

At the line of scrimmage, "Coach Prime" has added several big bodies via the transfer portal and high school ranks, including former Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace on Friday. Other transfer pickups who could make an immediate impact in the trenches include defensive linemen Jehiem Oatis (Alabama), Gavriel Lightfoot (Fresno State) and Tavian Coleman (Texas State), along with offensive linemen Larry Johnson III (Tennessee), Andre Roye Jr. (Maryland) and Xavier Hill (Memphis).

"Coach Prime" also mentioned returning cornerback DJ McKinney, who's already drawing some NFL Draft buzz ahead of his second season with the Buffs.

"That DJ McKinney on the corner, I think he's a pro as well," Deion Sanders said. "We got some long dawgs."

Sep 14, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) pursues Colorado State Rams running
Sep 14, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) pursues Colorado State Rams running back Justin Marshall (29) at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

While Colorado's offensive success will largely depend on either Lewis or Salter stepping up and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur forming a better run game, "Coach Prime" appears pleased with the Buffs' defensive assets.

"I think we're better at the defensive line, and we're better at the linebackers," Deion Sanders said after Colorado's spring game. "It's hard to put that on the DBs because Shilo (Sanders), Cam (Silmon-Craig), Travis and those guys, they've been playing together for a few years now, so it's hard to advance that. We are going to be tremendous with what we know we got coming as well to help that secondary... We're going to be pretty solid on the defensive side of the ball, and I'm happy about that."

JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

