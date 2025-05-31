Deion Sanders Reveals Colorado Buffaloes' New Strengths Post-Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
Without star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the Colorado Buffaloes will obviously look a little different next season.
Either incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis or Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter will become Sanders' heir at quarterback while a flurry of rising offensive and defensive playmakers are set to help fill Hunter's lost production. Still, the Buffs must move forward without their two most impactful players from last season's nine-win team.
Fortunately for the Buffs, coach Deion Sanders reaffirmed that Colorado is a better overall team compared to last year, particularly in the trenches. "Coach Prime" appeared on former NFL star Asante Samuel's "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast on Friday and was asked about his expectations for 2025.
"I feel as though we're going to be better because we had individuals that were phenomenal, as well as the receivers — Jimmy (Horn Jr.), LaJohntay (Wester), Will (Sheppard) — we had some dawgs, but now we're going to have a better team," Deion Sanders said. "The line is better, offensively and defensively, the backfield is better. The receivers, I'm not going to say they're better because we sent four guys to the pros. Will is the only one (not in the NFL). He flunked his physical, but he's going to get it right."
At the line of scrimmage, "Coach Prime" has added several big bodies via the transfer portal and high school ranks, including former Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace on Friday. Other transfer pickups who could make an immediate impact in the trenches include defensive linemen Jehiem Oatis (Alabama), Gavriel Lightfoot (Fresno State) and Tavian Coleman (Texas State), along with offensive linemen Larry Johnson III (Tennessee), Andre Roye Jr. (Maryland) and Xavier Hill (Memphis).
"Coach Prime" also mentioned returning cornerback DJ McKinney, who's already drawing some NFL Draft buzz ahead of his second season with the Buffs.
"That DJ McKinney on the corner, I think he's a pro as well," Deion Sanders said. "We got some long dawgs."
MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment
MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns
While Colorado's offensive success will largely depend on either Lewis or Salter stepping up and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur forming a better run game, "Coach Prime" appears pleased with the Buffs' defensive assets.
"I think we're better at the defensive line, and we're better at the linebackers," Deion Sanders said after Colorado's spring game. "It's hard to put that on the DBs because Shilo (Sanders), Cam (Silmon-Craig), Travis and those guys, they've been playing together for a few years now, so it's hard to advance that. We are going to be tremendous with what we know we got coming as well to help that secondary... We're going to be pretty solid on the defensive side of the ball, and I'm happy about that."