Colorado Buffaloes Schedule Update Reveals Four Game Times, TV Info

The Colorado Buffaloes learned which channels and kickoff times have been set up by the Big 12 Conference. Wednesday's announcement now presents multiple nationally televised games for Colorado football.

As previously announced, Colorado and coach Deion Sanders will have their season opener in Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. The Labor Day weekend contest is set for Sept. 3 with ESPN airing the Thursday night action at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans of the Buffaloes earn their chance to see the new-look "Go-Go" offense after Sanders lured in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion in a pivotal offseason move.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Here's how the remainder of the schedule looks for the Buffaloes after the Yellow Jackets contest.

Colorado Buffaloes Earn Extra TV Spotlight

Announced times and TV:



Colorado at Georgia Tech: Thursday, Sept. 3, 6 p.m. MT, ESPN

Weber State at Colorado: Saturday, Sept. 12, 1:30 p.m. MT, ESPN+

Colorado at Northwestern: Saturday, Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m. MT, FOX or FS1

Houston at Colorado: Friday, Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m. MT, ESPN

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado has its home opener against Weber State nine days after the meeting with Georgia Tech. That Sept. 12 battle with the Wildcats out of the Big Sky Conference is set for 2:30 p.m. ET with ESPN+ cameras heading to Folsom Field. The Buffaloes under Sanders are 1-0 against Football Championship Subdivision foes, with their last win against former FCS team North Dakota State (the Bison joins the Mountain West Conference this fall).

Sanders and Colorado then heads back on the road the following week. This time to visit Northwestern out of the Big Ten. Fox or FS1 will carry that game and will be a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Then comes the conference opener for the Buffaloes, which swings them back inside Folsom Field. Colorado will host the rival Baylor Bears in a Saturday showdown. Kickoff and TV setup hasn't been made yet.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In years past, Sanders has greatly welcomed early starts. He'll be pleased to earn at least a couple to get Colorado's day going right off the bat. But again his team will look more brand new compared to 2025 and even 2024.

Quarterback Julian Lewis will now be the opening week starter. He took a backseat to Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter one year ago against Georgia Tech. Top wide receiver from 2025 Omarion Miller is also gone, landing with Big 12 rival Arizona State. Star trench defenders Keaten Wade (defensive tackle) and Arden Walker (edge rusher) are off to the NFL. Even star cornerback DJ McKinney will play elsewhere and landed with Notre Dame for this season.

Remaining Games Left at 'TBA' for Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado's homecoming contest against the reigning Big 12 champs Texas Tech doesn't have a time or network set in stone. All Buffalo fans know is that this intriguing showdown takes place on Oct. 3.

Colorado then returns for its Oct. 17 "Family Weekend" against the Utah Utes. That game is another in the "too be announced" category.

The road matchup with Oklahoma State and brand new head coach Eric Morris is TBA for Oct. 24, along with the Halloween showdown against Kansas State at Folsom Field.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado closes out November with two road and two home games. Arizona State enters the November picture first with a Nov. 7 game at Tempe.

Colorado then hosts a Friday night game at Folsom Field for Nov. 13 against the Houston Cougars with ESPN in the house. UH versus Colorado has a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The Buffaloes then close against Cincinnati on the road (Nov. 21) and Central Florida (Nov. 28), the latter matchup the final home game of 2026.

The remaining kickoff times and TV scheduling will be made in the following weeks.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.