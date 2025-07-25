Colorado Buffaloes Schedule Update: Training Camp Start Dates Revealed
Last season brought chaos to the Big 12, and 2025 could deliver more of the same. The year ended in a four-way tie between the Colorado Buffaloes, BYU, Iowa State, and Arizona State, necessitating a tiebreaker to determine who would play for the conference title.
Arizona State emerged from the logjam to face Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship, earning a hard-fought win and a Peach Bowl berth against SEC powerhouse Texas. The Sun Devils pushed the Longhorns to overtime but came up short, ending the Big 12’s hopes of a national title.
Now, as teams across the conference prepare to open training camps ahead of the 2025 season, anticipation is once again building. Programs are allowed 25 practices over 29 days before their season openers, with at least seven of those sessions held in helmets only.
Colorado Opens Camp
The Buffaloes will begin their third year under Colorado coach Deion Sanders on Monday, July 28, ahead of their Aug. 29 clash with Georgia Tech at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado—a game that will finally settle the score over the 1990 national championship. Georgia Tech opens camp the following day, on July 29.
Colorado's Big 12 Opponents
Houston
The Cougars have not announced their camp's start date, but are likely to begin July 28, ahead of their Aug. 28 opener against FCS opponent Stephen F. Austin. Colorado will head to Houston to face the Cougars in Week 3, marking just the second meeting all time between the two programs.
BYU
BYU can begin camp on July 30, ahead of their August 30 opener against FCS foe Portland State. The Buffs will host BYU in Week 5 for a rematch of the 2024 Alamo Bowl.
TCU
The Horned Frogs travel to North Carolina for a Sept. 1 matchup that marks Bill Belichick’s debut as a college head coach. TCU can begin camp on August 1. Colorado heads to Dallas to face the Frogs in Week 6, hoping to replicate the stunning success they experienced in 2023.
Iowa State
The Big 12 runners-up kick off the 2025 season in Week 0 against Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 23. The Cyclones can begin practice as early as July 23. Colorado and Iowa State will meet for the first time since 2010 in Week 7 at Folsom Field.
Utah
The Utes visit UCLA in Week 1 and can open camp as early as July 30. Colorado travels to Salt Lake City to face border state rival Utah in Week 8.
Arizona
Arizona opens fall camp on Wednesday, July 30, ahead of its Aug. 30 opener against Hawaii. The Wildcats visit Boulder for Colorado’s homecoming game in Week 9.
West Virginia
The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the season on Aug. 30 against FCS opponent Robert Morris and can begin fall camp on July 30. Colorado will play West Virginia for only the third time in history in Week 10. The series is currently tied, 1-1.
Arizona State
The defending Big 12 champions open camp on July 30. Arizona State returns much of its title-winning core, minus standout running back Cam Skattebo. The Sun Devils will host in-state opponent Northern Arizona on Aug. 30. Colorado welcomes ASU to Folsom Field on Nov. 22.
Kansas State
The Wildcats open their season in Week 0 against Iowa State in Dublin and begin camp on July 23. Colorado closes the regular season against Kansas State in Manhattan on Nov. 29.
A Look at the Rest of the Big 12
Baylor
The Bears begin fall camp on July 30 and will host the Auburn Tigers on Aug. 29.
Cincinnati
The Bearcats start camp Monday, July 28, and will face Nebraska on Aug. 28 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Oklahoma State
The Cowboys start fall camp July 28, ahead of their Aug. 28 matchup against UT Martin.
Texas Tech
The Red Raiders open camp on July 29 and take on FCS opponent Arkansas–Pine Bluff on Aug 30.
UCF
The Knights' fall camp begins on July 28, with an Aug. 28 season opener against FCS opponent Jacksonville State.
Kansas
The Jay Hawks will start training camp on July 24. Kansas will host Fresno State on Aug 23.