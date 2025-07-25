Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Schedule Update: Training Camp Start Dates Revealed

The Colorado Buffaloes and the rest of the Big 12 have officially released their training camp dates, signaling the start of the 2025 college football season and the beginning of Colorado’s third year under coach Deion Sanders.

Ben Armendariz

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last season brought chaos to the Big 12, and 2025 could deliver more of the same. The year ended in a four-way tie between the Colorado Buffaloes, BYU, Iowa State, and Arizona State, necessitating a tiebreaker to determine who would play for the conference title.

Arizona State emerged from the logjam to face Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship, earning a hard-fought win and a Peach Bowl berth against SEC powerhouse Texas. The Sun Devils pushed the Longhorns to overtime but came up short, ending the Big 12’s hopes of a national title.

Now, as teams across the conference prepare to open training camps ahead of the 2025 season, anticipation is once again building. Programs are allowed 25 practices over 29 days before their season openers, with at least seven of those sessions held in helmets only.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado Opens Camp

The Buffaloes will begin their third year under Colorado coach Deion Sanders on Monday, July 28, ahead of their Aug. 29 clash with Georgia Tech at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado—a game that will finally settle the score over the 1990 national championship. Georgia Tech opens camp the following day, on July 29.

Colorado's Big 12 Opponents

Houston

The Cougars have not announced their camp's start date, but are likely to begin July 28, ahead of their Aug. 28 opener against FCS opponent Stephen F. Austin. Colorado will head to Houston to face the Cougars in Week 3, marking just the second meeting all time between the two programs.

BYU

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sa
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greet on the field after the game at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

BYU can begin camp on July 30, ahead of their August 30 opener against FCS foe Portland State. The Buffs will host BYU in Week 5 for a rematch of the 2024 Alamo Bowl.

TCU

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) rolls out to pass in the second quart
Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) rolls out to pass in the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Horned Frogs travel to North Carolina for a Sept. 1 matchup that marks Bill Belichick’s debut as a college head coach. TCU can begin camp on August 1. Colorado heads to Dallas to face the Frogs in Week 6, hoping to replicate the stunning success they experienced in 2023.

Iowa State

The Big 12 runners-up kick off the 2025 season in Week 0 against Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 23. The Cyclones can begin practice as early as July 23. Colorado and Iowa State will meet for the first time since 2010 in Week 7 at Folsom Field.

Utah

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athlete Travis Hunter (12) dives for a catch in the end zone in f
Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athlete Travis Hunter (12) dives for a catch in the end zone in front of Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The Utes visit UCLA in Week 1 and can open camp as early as July 30. Colorado travels to Salt Lake City to face border state rival Utah in Week 8.

Arizona

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Wildcat
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona opens fall camp on Wednesday, July 30, ahead of its Aug. 30 opener against Hawaii. The Wildcats visit Boulder for Colorado’s homecoming game in Week 9.

West Virginia

The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the season on Aug. 30 against FCS opponent Robert Morris and can begin fall camp on July 30. Colorado will play West Virginia for only the third time in history in Week 10. The series is currently tied, 1-1.

Arizona State

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona S
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The defending Big 12 champions open camp on July 30. Arizona State returns much of its title-winning core, minus standout running back Cam Skattebo. The Sun Devils will host in-state opponent Northern Arizona on Aug. 30. Colorado welcomes ASU to Folsom Field on Nov. 22.

Kansas State

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) runs for a touchdown after a rec
Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) runs for a touchdown after a reception during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Wildcats open their season in Week 0 against Iowa State in Dublin and begin camp on July 23. Colorado closes the regular season against Kansas State in Manhattan on Nov. 29.

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules

A Look at the Rest of the Big 12

Baylor

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) catches a pass to tie the game i
Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) catches a pass to tie the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Bears begin fall camp on July 30 and will host the Auburn Tigers on Aug. 29.

Cincinnati

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) reacts to a play in the second quarter
Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) reacts to a play in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Bearcats start camp Monday, July 28, and will face Nebraska on Aug. 28 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Oklahoma State

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) celebrates his interception with wide rec
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) celebrates his interception with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Cowboys start fall camp July 28, ahead of their Aug. 28 matchup against UT Martin.

Texas Tech

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive safety Shilo Sanders (21) and defensive safety Carter Stoutmire
Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive safety Shilo Sanders (21) and defensive safety Carter Stoutmire (23) celebrate scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders open camp on July 29 and take on FCS opponent Arkansas–Pine Bluff on Aug 30.

UCF

Sep 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) scores a touchdown against the UCF K
Sep 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) scores a touchdown against the UCF Knights during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Knights' fall camp begins on July 28, with an Aug. 28 season opener against FCS opponent Jacksonville State.

Kansas

The Jay Hawks will start training camp on July 24. Kansas will host Fresno State on Aug 23.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football