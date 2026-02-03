Shedeur Sanders Opens Up About What He's Learned Since Leaving Colorado

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is getting ready for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl games on Tuesday, Feb. 3 in San Francisco, California. The former Colorado Buffaloes star spoke on SiriusXM NFL Radio about his rookie season in the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders: "I’m Almost Back to Myself Fully"

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders was selected out of Colorado in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He came into week 1 of the season as the Browns’ third string quarterback. Sanders ended up starting the final seven games for the Browns. He was asked what he learned during this time.

“I think overall, it helped me get to myself quicker. I think I’m almost there. I think I’m almost back to myself fully, emotionally, mentally, and physically,” Sanders said. “I’m just excited to be around the game, be around these great players and that I was able to be selected to be here.”

He was also asked where he saw himself improve the most as the season progressed.

“Mentally. Just sticking through it through everything,” Sanders said.

Arguably the biggest story of the 2025 NFL Draft was Shedeur Sanders’ slide all the way down to the fifth round. Entering draft day, he was projected to be a first or second round pick. It took until day three for the former Buffalo to be selected. There was a lot of adversity to overcome. Now, he seems to be a good place.

Adversity Faced

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedeur’s fall in the draft was a shocking development. Coming out of college, many believed he would be one of the first few quarterbacks taken off the board. With Colorado in 2023 and 2024, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns. His 71.8 percent completion rate in these two seasons is the FBS all-time career record for highest completion percentage.

Shedeur helped revive a program that was coming off a 1-11 2022 season the year before he got there. His dad, Deion Sanders took over as Colorado coach in 2023 and brought his son with him from Jackson State. In Shedeur’s last year, Colorado won nine games.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes and “Coach Prime” clearly missed Shedeur in 2025 as they struggled all season long, finishing with a record of 3-9.

Shedeur was drafted by the Browns in 2025, who were coming off a 3-14 season. In Shedeur’s seven starts, the Browns went 3-4. Will they be able to take a big step forward in his second season like Colorado did?

New Coach For Shedeur, Browns

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken, center, poses with members of the ownership group Jimmy Haslam, left, JW Johnson and Whitney Haslam-Johnson during Monken’s introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Feb. 3, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedeur has a new head coach in Cleveland. The Browns fired coach Kevin Stefanski earlier this offseason and hired former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Monken spent the past three seasons in Baltimore as the offensive coordinator. His quarterback there was two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. Saying he could turn Shedeur into a talent like Jackson is a stretch, but it shows he can get the most out of the quarterback position.