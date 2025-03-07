Denver Broncos' George Paton Says Which Position Travis Hunter Should Play In NFL
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is one of the most notable prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter is one of the most versatile players in football. The biggest debate regarding Hunter revolves around which position he will play in the NFL.
Hunter won the Heisman Trophy for the 2024 season and has proven that he is a stellar player on both sides of the ball. Hunter is among the top prospects in the draft and expected to go quickly. There is a belief that Hunter should pick either wide receiver or cornerback, but the Heisman winner is adamant that he can play both positions.
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton spoke at the NFL Combine regarding which position he believes Hunter should play.
“He can be whatever he wants to be. He’s that talented," Paton said. "We’re still working through it, but I think he should play on both sides of the ball. So I’ll just leave it at that.”
The Denver Broncos hold the No. 20 draft pick. It is highly unlikely that Hunter falls to the Broncos unless Denver trades up, but Paton’s statements demonstrate there are those around the league who believe Hunter can play both positions.
In his 2024 Heisman-winning season, Hunter recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. As a defender, he recorded 36 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended.
MORE: What 5-Star Receiver Recruit Cederian Morgan Said About Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders
MORE: Deion Sanders Responds To 'Arrogant' Shedeur Sanders Report From NFL Combine
MORE: Stephen A. Smith Defends Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders After NFL Combine
At the NFL Combine, Hunter was listed as a defensive back, and he remained vocal that he does not want to be limited to just one position. While speaking to the media at the combine, Hunter reiterated that he is looking to play on both sides of the ball.
“I can do everything for real. I can do anything in a football field,” Hunter said at the 2025 NFL Combine. “If they say I’m coming in as a corner, I’m gonna say I can work for receiver.”
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce recently spoke on his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason Kelce about where Hunter should play. Kelce is one of the many around the league who believe Hunter can play on both sides of the ball.
“It’s 100% possible,” Kelce said. “I think it’s easier for him to be on the field all the time as a defensive player. And then, offensively, coming in on certain plays.”
The main concern is that playing both offense and defense is taxing on the body. Hunter understands that it is a lot, but he does what he can to take care of his body.
“I feel like I put my body through a lot,” Hunter said at the NFL Combine. “I do a lot of treatment. People don’t get to see that part of what I do for my body to make sure I’m 100% in each game.”
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on April 25 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Hunter will likely not go past the fourth pick in the draft. Hunter and Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter are the top two non-quarterbacks in this year's draft. Wherever Hunter lands, the Heisman-winner will look to play on both sides of the ball.