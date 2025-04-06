Colorado Buffaloes' Shilo Sanders Explains Why NFL Teams Should Draft Him
While safety Shilo Sanders impressed many during the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day on Friday with his 4.52-second 40-yard dash, his prospect stock remains uncertain with the NFL Draft less than three weeks away.
Sanders certainly had some great moments during his two years with the Buffs, but the second-oldest son of coach Deion Sanders saw his draft stock plummet following a shaky performance against Kansas State last season. As of this writing, there's no guarantee Shilo will hear his name called in the NFL Draft, despite the name on the back of his jersey.
Shilo, the older brother of fellow NFL Draft hopeful and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, will still likely earn an opportunity to prove himself at the next level, whether that's through the draft or via the undrafted free agent market. Following stops at South Carolina and Jackson State, Shilo totaled 134 tackles, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a pick-six during his two seasons with the Buffs.
After his strong showing at Colorado's pro day, Shilo was asked to give his "selling point" to NFL teams. He quickly mentioned his physicality and leadership skills as his best traits.
"My selling point to teams and why they should draft me? If you want a safety that's going to play like a safety, that's going to be physical, be a leader in the secondary, take coaching, be an extension of the defensive coordinator, do my job and everything I'm supposed to do, then I'm the guy," Shilo said.
To Shilo's credit, he played most of last season with an injured forearm. Although the injury may have hampered his tackling at times, Shilo's display of resilience should appeal to NFL teams.
"I'm a true competitor," Shilo said. "After Nebraska when I broke my forearm in half, there's not a lot of guys that would want to come back and even play football again after that because that is brutal. It's literally a brutal injury, very gruesome. My arm snapped in half. As soon as that happened, I told them to just tape it up tight and let me go back out there, but it was truly broken. Coming back in three weeks was outrageous, but that says what type of guy I am."
While speaking to the media at Colorado's pro day, Deion Sanders also shared some encouraging words about his son.
"I'm pretty sure he surprised a lot of you guys with his 40 time today, and I'm so darn proud of him," Deion Sanders said. "He does not take a backseat to his brothers. He does not take a backseat to anybody. He's a worker. He's a go-getter and he's a dog. He's a doer. I love what he represents. I love who he is on and off the field, and he's a great young man."