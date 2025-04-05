Updated Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Projection After Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day
Those who watched quarterback Shedeur Sanders throughout his college football career knew that the projected early first-round NFL Draft pick didn't have anything else to prove during the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day on Friday. His 14,353 passing yards, 134 touchdowns and recent Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award speak for themselves.
But with all four of Colorado's starting wide receivers from last season also looking to get drafted, including Travis Hunter, Sanders did his teammates a solid by throwing at the "NFL Showcase" event. In doing so, Sanders helped dispel any myths regarding his lack of arm strength and may have even boosted his already sky-high stock.
Earlier in the week, ESPN's Adam Schefter said it was "increasingly unlikely" that Sanders will earn a top-three draft pick, pointing to the Cleveland Browns (No. 2 overall pick) and New York Giants' (No. 3) recent quarterback acquisitions. Now, the subjective narrative has shifted back to Sanders landing with either the Browns or Giants after both teams sent several high-ranking members to Colorado's pro day.
Cleveland's contingent included coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry and perhaps most notably, owner Jimmy Haslam. Even more, Sanders and Hunter reportedly had dinner with the Browns the night before. If the Tennessee Titans select Miami quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall, as many expect, the Browns will likely be deciding between Sanders and Hunter.
New York might be the second-most likely team to select Sanders. Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen both made the trip to Boulder, along with several other coaches and front office members, per ESPN's Peter Schrager.
Along with picking behind the Titans and Browns, the Giants' recent signing of free agent quarterback Russell Wilson suggests New York may not be in the market for drafting a quarterback. If so, New York will likely have its fingers crossed that Hunter is still available.
"I feel like I'm the No. 1 quarterback and that's what I know," Sanders said. "But at the end of the day, I'm not stuck on that because it's about the situation. So whatever situation, whatever franchise believes in me and gives me the opportunity, I'm excited to go. Wherever that falls, it really don't matter to me."
Again, Sanders is still looked highly upon by the Titans, who sent general manager Mike Borgonzi and director of football operations Chad Brinker to Colorado's pro day.
"On the visit (with Tennessee), I feel like everything was really good," Sanders said. "They got to know me, I got to know them well. I'm comfortable in any situation."
According to Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com, Sanders and the Titans have agreed to cancel their upcoming private workout. Wyatt reported the Titans have seen plenty of Sanders and were impressed by his showing on Friday.
If Tennessee, Cleveland and New York all somehow skip on Sanders, the New Orleans Saints (No. 9) represent the next most likely destination.