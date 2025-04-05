Buffs Beat

Updated Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Projection After Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day

An impressive performance throwing the ball in the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day may have helped cement quarterback Shedeur Sanders as a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are all high on Sanders.

Jack Carlough

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In this story:

Those who watched quarterback Shedeur Sanders throughout his college football career knew that the projected early first-round NFL Draft pick didn't have anything else to prove during the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day on Friday. His 14,353 passing yards, 134 touchdowns and recent Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award speak for themselves.

But with all four of Colorado's starting wide receivers from last season also looking to get drafted, including Travis Hunter, Sanders did his teammates a solid by throwing at the "NFL Showcase" event. In doing so, Sanders helped dispel any myths regarding his lack of arm strength and may have even boosted his already sky-high stock.

Shedeur Sanders
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Justin Mayers (66) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) shake hands before running drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Earlier in the week, ESPN's Adam Schefter said it was "increasingly unlikely" that Sanders will earn a top-three draft pick, pointing to the Cleveland Browns (No. 2 overall pick) and New York Giants' (No. 3) recent quarterback acquisitions. Now, the subjective narrative has shifted back to Sanders landing with either the Browns or Giants after both teams sent several high-ranking members to Colorado's pro day.

Cleveland's contingent included coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry and perhaps most notably, owner Jimmy Haslam. Even more, Sanders and Hunter reportedly had dinner with the Browns the night before. If the Tennessee Titans select Miami quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall, as many expect, the Browns will likely be deciding between Sanders and Hunter.

MORE: NFL Owners Meetings Intel Reveals Shedeur Sanders' 'Unlikely' NFL Draft Teams

MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes NFL Pro Day: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

MORE: Cleveland Browns Hosting Private Dinner For Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders: Colorado Pro Day

New York might be the second-most likely team to select Sanders. Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen both made the trip to Boulder, along with several other coaches and front office members, per ESPN's Peter Schrager.

Along with picking behind the Titans and Browns, the Giants' recent signing of free agent quarterback Russell Wilson suggests New York may not be in the market for drafting a quarterback. If so, New York will likely have its fingers crossed that Hunter is still available.

"I feel like I'm the No. 1 quarterback and that's what I know," Sanders said. "But at the end of the day, I'm not stuck on that because it's about the situation. So whatever situation, whatever franchise believes in me and gives me the opportunity, I'm excited to go. Wherever that falls, it really don't matter to me."

Again, Sanders is still looked highly upon by the Titans, who sent general manager Mike Borgonzi and director of football operations Chad Brinker to Colorado's pro day.

"On the visit (with Tennessee), I feel like everything was really good," Sanders said. "They got to know me, I got to know them well. I'm comfortable in any situation."

According to Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com, Sanders and the Titans have agreed to cancel their upcoming private workout. Wyatt reported the Titans have seen plenty of Sanders and were impressed by his showing on Friday.

If Tennessee, Cleveland and New York all somehow skip on Sanders, the New Orleans Saints (No. 9) represent the next most likely destination.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football