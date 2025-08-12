Colorado Buffaloes Shine In NFL Preseason: Shedeur Sanders, LaJohntay Wester Turn Heads
It was a celebratory weekend in the NFL for many Colorado Buffaloes.
Many Buffaloes made debuts in the pros after at least a year under coach Deion Sanders in Boulder, Colorado. From the highly anticipated start of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders to lesser-known alumni making monumental plays, forever Buffs were everywhere one could look.
Many of these players were undrafted free agents who quickly found new homes, as just five players who have played for Colorado in the past two seasons have been drafted.
"Coach Prime" has highly emphasized a pathway from Saturdays to Sundays in his time at Colorado, hiring over 100 years of NFL experience to his staff, and it's starting to pay dividends.
Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns Quarterback
The former Colorado star outshone the spotlight once again. Thrust into a difficult situation as the Browns' starter without many practice reps, Sanders completed 14 of his 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
He displayed everything that made him great in Boulder: ball placement, composure and ability to evade pressure. While he's not in the conversation to start in Cleveland yet, Sanders took advantage of his golden opportunity.
LaJohntay Wester, Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver
Described as a way to get his "foot in the door" to NFL playing time, Wester dazzled at punt returner in Baltimore. After a strong first return, he brought a punt 87 yards back for a touchdown.
In addition, he hauled in a 25-yard sideline ball out wide and finished with the most receiving yards (41) of any Raven.
Xavier Weaver, Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver
After an explosive 2023 campaign with Colorado, Weaver was signed as a UDFA with Arizona. He's poised for a bigger role this season and showed why, boxing out on a slant route to reel in a touchdown pass from Cardinals backup Jacoby Brissett.
He finished with two catches for 14 yards.
Jimmy Horn Jr., Carolina Panthers Wide Receiver
Horn saw plenty of action at wideout throughout his first game in a Panthers uniform, reeling in four catches for 15 yards. The speedy slot option has shown promise to attain a roster spot after a sixth-round draft choice last April.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Surprises With Gifts For Cleveland Browns Teammates Before Preseason
MORE: Deion Sanders Declines Birthday Present From Shilo Sanders After Tampa Bay Debut
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Latest Update on Colorado Buffaloes' Quarterback Competition
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Colorado Buffaloes Latest Commitment
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver/Cornerback
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner selected No. 2 overall had a mostly quiet NFL debut, playing just one drive each on offense and defense. He logged two catches for nine yards and 11 defensive snaps, where he wasn't targeted.
Will Sheppard, Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver
This offseason has been a long journey for Sheppard. He initially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted, but failed his physical. Months later, he's in Green Bay looking for a spot in a deep receiver room.
The former Buffs standout registered two catches for 20 yards this past weekend.
Shilo Sanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety
Many doubted the older Sanders brother's chances of making an NFL roster after an inconsistent college career, but he's done everything possible to achieve this goal.
After a quarterback hit, strong coverage reps and an assisted tackle against the Tennessee Titans, he's got a shot.
Derrick McLendon, Miami Dolphins Defensive End
McLendon signed with the Panthers after one solid season as a Buff but didn't see much action. Now in Miami, the rugged defensive lineman recorded a sack that saved a touchdown. He finished with three total tackles and could help pad the depth of a middling Dolphins pass rush.
BJ Green II, Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End
Colorado's sack leader in 2024 had a solid debut in Duval County, rushing free to pick up a quarterback hit against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Green also added an assisted tackle.
Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Jacksonville Jaguars Safety
The Buffs' tackling machine also saw a healthy amount of play time with Jacksonville, picking up two total tackles. After time as a vocal leader in Boulder, Silmon-Craig could help aid any chances of a roster spot with his steady locker room presence.