Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Shine In NFL Preseason: Shedeur Sanders, LaJohntay Wester Turn Heads

A strong crop of talent that coach Deion Sanders oversaw with the Colorado Buffaloes made their mark in Week 1 of NFL preseason. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester stood out.

Harrison Simeon

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) after the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
It was a celebratory weekend in the NFL for many Colorado Buffaloes.

Many Buffaloes made debuts in the pros after at least a year under coach Deion Sanders in Boulder, Colorado. From the highly anticipated start of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders to lesser-known alumni making monumental plays, forever Buffs were everywhere one could look.

Many of these players were undrafted free agents who quickly found new homes, as just five players who have played for Colorado in the past two seasons have been drafted.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" has highly emphasized a pathway from Saturdays to Sundays in his time at Colorado, hiring over 100 years of NFL experience to his staff, and it's starting to pay dividends.

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns Quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) gets away from Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96) during
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) gets away from Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

The former Colorado star outshone the spotlight once again. Thrust into a difficult situation as the Browns' starter without many practice reps, Sanders completed 14 of his 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

He displayed everything that made him great in Boulder: ball placement, composure and ability to evade pressure. While he's not in the conversation to start in Cleveland yet, Sanders took advantage of his golden opportunity.

LaJohntay Wester, Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver

Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Described as a way to get his "foot in the door" to NFL playing time, Wester dazzled at punt returner in Baltimore. After a strong first return, he brought a punt 87 yards back for a touchdown.

In addition, he hauled in a 25-yard sideline ball out wide and finished with the most receiving yards (41) of any Raven.

Xavier Weaver, Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver (89) celebrates a touchdown catch with Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Jake
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver (89) celebrates a touchdown catch with Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Jake Curhan (64) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

After an explosive 2023 campaign with Colorado, Weaver was signed as a UDFA with Arizona. He's poised for a bigger role this season and showed why, boxing out on a slant route to reel in a touchdown pass from Cardinals backup Jacoby Brissett.

He finished with two catches for 14 yards.

Jimmy Horn Jr., Carolina Panthers Wide Receiver

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

Horn saw plenty of action at wideout throughout his first game in a Panthers uniform, reeling in four catches for 15 yards. The speedy slot option has shown promise to attain a roster spot after a sixth-round draft choice last April.

Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver/Cornerback

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) rushes for yards during the first quarter of an NFL preseason matchup a
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) rushes for yards during the first quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner selected No. 2 overall had a mostly quiet NFL debut, playing just one drive each on offense and defense. He logged two catches for nine yards and 11 defensive snaps, where he wasn't targeted.

Will Sheppard, Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Will Sheppard (82) participates in drills during practice on July 31, 2025, in Ashwaubenon, W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Will Sheppard (82) participates in drills during practice on July 31, 2025, in Ashwaubenon, Wis. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This offseason has been a long journey for Sheppard. He initially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted, but failed his physical. Months later, he's in Green Bay looking for a spot in a deep receiver room.

The former Buffs standout registered two catches for 20 yards this past weekend.

Shilo Sanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth q
Aug 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Many doubted the older Sanders brother's chances of making an NFL roster after an inconsistent college career, but he's done everything possible to achieve this goal.

After a quarterback hit, strong coverage reps and an assisted tackle against the Tennessee Titans, he's got a shot.

Derrick McLendon, Miami Dolphins Defensive End

Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick McLendon (40) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bill
Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick McLendon (40) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

McLendon signed with the Panthers after one solid season as a Buff but didn't see much action. Now in Miami, the rugged defensive lineman recorded a sack that saved a touchdown. He finished with three total tackles and could help pad the depth of a middling Dolphins pass rush.

BJ Green II, Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) talks to fans after the game of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stad
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) talks to fans after the game of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 31-25. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado's sack leader in 2024 had a solid debut in Duval County, rushing free to pick up a quarterback hit against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Green also added an assisted tackle.

Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Jacksonville Jaguars Safety

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (32) celebrates after assisting on a tackle during the second half of the fi
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (32) celebrates after assisting on a tackle during the second half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffs' tackling machine also saw a healthy amount of play time with Jacksonville, picking up two total tackles. After time as a vocal leader in Boulder, Silmon-Craig could help aid any chances of a roster spot with his steady locker room presence.

HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Football