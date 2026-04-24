One Colorado Prospect Still Waiting To Hear His Name Called at the NFL Draft

Following the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colorado Buffaloes did not have any players selected. Colorado and coach Deion Sanders had four players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, so the lack of former Buffaloes player to be drafted in 2026 might be surprising.

However, there’s one player from Colorado waiting to hear his name called that could change this narrative for the Buffaloes moving forward.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Preston Hodge (4) and Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) battle for a pass during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Cornerback Preston Hodge

As Colorado’s top prospect, there’s a lot of hope that cornerback Preston Hodge can be selected before the NFL draft concludes on Saturday. His production and performance during the 2025 season could help him to do just that.

Last season with Colorado, Hodge recorded 13 pass breakups, which led the Big 12. Hodge also added one interception and one forced fumble. Hodge’s ability to constantly make plays around the ball is very valuable and could be one of the traits NFL teams take a deeper look at later in the draft.

In addition to his ball skills, Hodge also has a very versatile frame that allows him to play a variety of positions in the secondary. With his frame at 6-0 and 200 pounds, Hodge can play on the outside at corner, lineup in the slot at nickel, and could potentially learn how to play the safety position.

That versatility, in addition to his ball skills, could bring Hodge tremendous value later in the draft as he hopes to find a great fit early in his NFL career.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders

With the hope of becoming an NFL contributor, Hodge could fit right in with the Las Vegas Raiders, who desperately need players in the secondary to create turnovers. After struggling to make plays on the ball last season, there is no doubt that the Raiders will be adding a few playmakers on defense in this year’s draft.

Hodge also gets the opportunity to play for an organization that is on the rise after Las Vegas hired Klint Kubiak as the new head coach. With Hodges upside as a playmaker and the ability to contribute on special teams, this could be a great landing spot and schematic fit for Hodge.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could also be an intriguing fit for Hodge as they need to find players who can develop into consistent defensive backs and be reliable in coverage. Last season, the Cowboys struggled to limit opposing passing attacks, and it became clear that adding defensive backs through the draft would become a priority.

Earlier this off-season, Hodge earned a private workout with the Cowboys, and after his pro day, his athletic traits matched his production, which could cause Dallas to deeply consider making Hodge one of their selections on the final day of the NFL Draft.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NFL Draft Rounds 2-7

With the NFL Draft heading into Day 2 and eventually Day 3 on April 25, the opportunity for Hodge to begin his NFL career through the draft is still a great opportunity to happen. Hodge’s playmaking and positional versatility are very valuable traits that several NFL teams like to see in corners, and could help him to find a place in the NFL.

The connection with Coach Prime with Dallas and the NFL as a whole, and his constant progression through his collegiate career, could be exactly what helps to push Hodge over the top and be selected over similar cornerback prospects.

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