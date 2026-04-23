Deion Sanders Quietly Prepared Preston Hodge for the Next Level

As the 2026 NFL Draft continues to approach, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to have several of their players get drafted, including cornerback Preston Hodge.

Colorado Coach Deion Sanders wants the best for all of his players, but he knows what Hodge specifically is capable of.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Preston Hodge (4) and Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) battle for a pass during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Preston Hodge’s Breakout Season

Recently, a video from one of Colorado’s practices last season surfaced and showcased the belief that Sanders has in Hodge, but also the kind of relationship that Hodge has with Sanders.

“You know I want you to be great, right? That’s why I’m on you. When I look at this, and I see these guys slotted to go first round and your name ain’t in there, that makes me mad. Ok, let’s go get it,” said Sanders.

Sanders and Hodge spent two seasons together in Boulder, and with the coaching that Sanders and the coaching staff provided, Hodge was able to have a breakout season in 2025.

Last season, Hodgson showcased that he had the talent to be one of the best defensive backs in the Big 12 and one of the most consistent defensive backs in the country. In his 2025 campaign, Hodge recorded 13 pass breakups, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

Hodges' 13 pass breakups ranked him at the top of the Big 12, and he was also tied for second in the nation among all defensive backs.

The constant production Hodge brings is very rare and could be very appealing for NFL teams looking to add depth in their secondary.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Preston Hodge’s Mindset and Versatility

In the secondary, Hodge also learned the importance of positional versatility and having the right mindset to find success.

With the opportunity to lean on Deion Sanders' experience as an NFL Hall of Famer, Hodge understood the importance of wanting to make a play.

Throughout his time with the Buffaloes, Sanders has emphasized that it does no one any good to worry about losing a rep. The focus should be on being aggressive to go make a play, which is something that definitely worked out for Hodge.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In addition to finding the right mindset, Hodge was also able to be very versatile for the Buffaloes during his time in Boulder. Standing at 6-0 and 200 pounds, Hodge was able to play a variety of positions in the secondary. This included playing both outside corner positions and lining up in the slot at nickel corner.

At the NFL level, versatility is crucial to find as many opportunities to get on the field and on a roster as possible. Hodge has understood and embraced, which has led him to great success with Colorado and could lead him to similar success in the NFL.

The combination of the correct mindset and having the versatility to play multiple positions puts Hodge in a great position heading into the NFL Draft.

Once the draft starts, like many years, chaos will ensue, but Hodge’s production, versatility, and mindset are strong traits that could help him to become one of the best value picks in the entire draft.

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