Deion Sanders Quietly Prepared Preston Hodge for the Next Level
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As the 2026 NFL Draft continues to approach, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to have several of their players get drafted, including cornerback Preston Hodge.
Colorado Coach Deion Sanders wants the best for all of his players, but he knows what Hodge specifically is capable of.
Preston Hodge’s Breakout Season
Recently, a video from one of Colorado’s practices last season surfaced and showcased the belief that Sanders has in Hodge, but also the kind of relationship that Hodge has with Sanders.
“You know I want you to be great, right? That’s why I’m on you. When I look at this, and I see these guys slotted to go first round and your name ain’t in there, that makes me mad. Ok, let’s go get it,” said Sanders.
Sanders and Hodge spent two seasons together in Boulder, and with the coaching that Sanders and the coaching staff provided, Hodge was able to have a breakout season in 2025.
Last season, Hodgson showcased that he had the talent to be one of the best defensive backs in the Big 12 and one of the most consistent defensive backs in the country. In his 2025 campaign, Hodge recorded 13 pass breakups, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
Hodges' 13 pass breakups ranked him at the top of the Big 12, and he was also tied for second in the nation among all defensive backs.
The constant production Hodge brings is very rare and could be very appealing for NFL teams looking to add depth in their secondary.
Preston Hodge’s Mindset and Versatility
In the secondary, Hodge also learned the importance of positional versatility and having the right mindset to find success.
With the opportunity to lean on Deion Sanders' experience as an NFL Hall of Famer, Hodge understood the importance of wanting to make a play.
Throughout his time with the Buffaloes, Sanders has emphasized that it does no one any good to worry about losing a rep. The focus should be on being aggressive to go make a play, which is something that definitely worked out for Hodge.
In addition to finding the right mindset, Hodge was also able to be very versatile for the Buffaloes during his time in Boulder. Standing at 6-0 and 200 pounds, Hodge was able to play a variety of positions in the secondary. This included playing both outside corner positions and lining up in the slot at nickel corner.
At the NFL level, versatility is crucial to find as many opportunities to get on the field and on a roster as possible. Hodge has understood and embraced, which has led him to great success with Colorado and could lead him to similar success in the NFL.
The combination of the correct mindset and having the versatility to play multiple positions puts Hodge in a great position heading into the NFL Draft.
Once the draft starts, like many years, chaos will ensue, but Hodge’s production, versatility, and mindset are strong traits that could help him to become one of the best value picks in the entire draft.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94