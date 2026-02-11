The Overlooked Detail In Brennan Marion’s Go-Go Offense At Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion recently sat down with Phillip Dukes to discuss the season ahead, offering Buffs fans deeper insight into how his highly touted Go-Go offense operates.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Marion touched on several noteworthy topics, one aspect of the conversation that stood out was how his playbook consistently spreads production across the entire roster. Rather than relying on one or two featured stars, Marion emphasized efficiency, opportunity, and accountability.

For a Colorado program looking to reestablish offensive consistency and week-to-week competitiveness in the Big 12, that philosophy could be a key differentiator in 2026.

“Don’t Count Your Reps, Make Your Reps Count”

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks down the field. The Miami Hurricanes lead the Florida State Seminoles 14-3 at the half on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While speaking with Dukes, Marion highlighted a core belief that's followed him throughout his coaching career, crediting Florida State head coach Mike Norvell for helping shape it.

“Coach Mike Norvell used to tell us, ‘Don’t count your reps, make your reps count,’” Marion told Dukes.

Marion’s connection to Norvell dates back to 2007, when Marion played receiver at Tulsa while Norvell served as a graduate assistant. The two later crossed paths again at Arizona State, where Norvell was the offensive coordinator and Marion worked as a quality control coach, reinforcing a shared offensive philosophy.

“Everyone’s going to eat, everyone’s going to get an opportunity,” Marion said. “It’s what you do with those opportunities. If you maximize them, you’ll get more.”

Colorado OC Brennan Marion on his offensive weapons: “Everybody’s gonna eat.”



“At UNLV … we had nine guys with over 50 touches.”



🎥 @DukestheScoop pic.twitter.com/d3QEjIAMC6 — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) February 10, 2026

That mindset has translated directly into tangible production in Marion’s past offenses. Marion boasted that at UNLV, nine different players recorded over 50 touches, a stat that underscores his offense’s ability to distribute the ball to various weapons on the field, forcing defenses to show coverage and account for multiple targets at once.

For a Colorado team looking to jumpstart the offense, it's an approach that could be a major advantage for a team that boasts a deep wide receiver room.

A Deep and Versatile Receiver Room

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado’s wide receiver room appears locked and loaded for Marion’s Go-Go offense, combining returning experience with speed and proven production. Several key contributors are back from last season, including Joseph Williams, who in 2025 finished second on the team in receptions (37), receiving yards (489), and receiving touchdowns (four), establishing himself as a reliable target for redshirt freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

Hykeem Williams also showed flashes of upside in 2025, closing the season with nine receptions for 81 yards. Quanell Farrakhan Jr. appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, made one start, and eventually took over punt return duties midway through the season, adding another dimension to Colorado’s return game.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Quentin Gibson recorded 15 receptions for 71 yards on offense as a freshman in 2025, but his biggest impact came on special teams. He totaled 597 yards on 25 returns, finishing second in the Big 12 in both total kick return yards and average yards per return (23.9), quietly emerging as one of the conference’s most effective return specialists.

They’ll be joined by an influx of transfers and newcomers, including DeAndre Moore Jr. from Texas, who played in 37 SEC games earning 18 starts, Danny Scudero from San Jose State, a Second Team All-American, Kam Perry from Miami (Ohio), who recorded 43 receptions for 976 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, and Ernest Campbell from Sacramento State who could prove especially valuable, as he already knows Marion’s Go-Go system. Incoming freshman Christian Ward and Jacob Swain will also look to carve out roles as the season progresses.

Two-Way Possibilities and the Deion Sanders Effect

Nov 2 1997; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys cornerback #21 Deion Sanders during a games against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. The Cowboys defeated the 49ers 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Marion’s creativity and weapons aren't limited to the offensive depth chart. When Dukes asked about the possibility of defensive back Boo Carter, the standout transfer from Tennessee, seeing snaps on offense, Marion was optimistic.

“If Coach Prime says it’s okay, I’ve got something for him,” Marion said. “That boy with the ball in his hands, he’s special. If Coach Prime and Coach Livingston are good with it, we’ll make sure he gets into the end zone.”

Colorado OC Brennan Marion on if DB Boo Carter will get the ball on offense…



“If Coach Prime and Coach Livingston are good with it, we’ll make sure we get him in the end-zone.”



🔥🔥🔥🔥



Check out the entire interview here:https://t.co/dPdu19MM1b pic.twitter.com/YPTBkY4IJ4 — Phillip Dukes (@DukestheScoop) February 10, 2026

That openness aligns seamlessly with Deion Sanders’ football philosophy. "Coach Prime" has already embraced two-way excellence at Colorado through Travis Hunter, one of the most dynamic players in college football history.

Sanders also knows firsthand the value of versatility. During his NFL career, Sanders made meaningful contributions on defense, special teams, and offense. The majority of his offensive snaps coming with the Dallas Cowboys during their Super Bowl XXX run.

Marion’s willingness to explore similar possibilities underscores both the flexibility of the Go-Go offense and the broader culture Sanders continues to cultivate in Boulder.

As Colorado looks ahead to the 2026 season, Marion’s comments reinforced a clear message that opportunities will be shared, production will be earned, but playmakers across the roster will have their chances. If the Go-Go offense performs as designed, the Buffaloes could field one of the most balanced and unpredictable attacks in the Big 12.