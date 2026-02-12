Deion Sanders Officially Adds Alabama Transfer With Elite Playmaking Ability

The Colorado Buffaloes' offense just got a big boost in the transfer portal, officially signing former Alabama running back Richard Young. Coach Deion Sanders has revamped the running back room this offseason, and Young looks poised to make an immediate impact.

A former four-star recruit, Young should be the favorite to win the starting job heading into offseason workouts.

The Buffaloes have a new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion, who is installing his system, known as “Go-Go,” which utilizes several running backs to keep defenders guessing. Young brings speed and vision to the table, giving the Buffaloes a new threat out of the backfield.

Speaking of offense, the offense for the Buffaloes will look a little different this year, so they can establish their run game and ease the burden on their second-year quarterback, Julian Lewis.

Young hasn't exactly gotten the most seamless start to his collegiate career, but he may find exactly what he needs in the Buffaloes. Now is his time with a clean slate to rise to his potential to become the playmaker fans have been craving to see.

The Buffaloes' offense has just signed an intriguing option, and his time is about to shine.

Why Richard Young Could Be the Spark Colorado’s Offense Has Been Missing

The odds of Young making an immediate impact in Marion’s backfield are high, especially as a redshirt junior with experience. Young brings experience that other running backs in the room don’t have.

With his time in Tuscaloosa and the ability to run between the tackles, Young has all the tools to take over the backfield quickly. He was a four-star recruit for a reason, but he just needs the chance to show what he can do.

This is an opportunity that the Buffaloes can provide him. His mix of size, vision, and power gives the Buffaloes a back who can control the line of scrimmage and open up opportunities for the entire offense.

If he stays healthy and adapts quickly to the system, Young could become a reliable, dynamic weapon every game. This might be the season he finally lives up to the hype and establishes himself as the cornerstone of Colorado’s rushing attack.

Richard Young Could Be the Key to Reviving Colorado’s Running Game

Under Sanders, the Buffaloes have never really been a true threat in the running game, and the program has yet to produce a 1,000-yard rusher since he arrived in 2021.

This offseason, Colorado added Sacramento State’s Jaquail Smith and Damian Henderson II while also retaining Micah Welch. Even with those additions, Young offers the most upside, and that should have fans excited heading into next season.

It’s not often that four-star recruits show interest in Colorado, but Young is getting a fresh start that the program can provide.

If he can stay healthy and adapt quickly, he has the chance to give the Buffaloes the backfield dominance they’ve been missing. Fans have reason to be optimistic, but this could be the season Young emerges as the centerpiece of Marion’s offense.