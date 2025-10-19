Buffs Beat

Where Colorado Buffaloes Stand In Big 12 Power Rankings After Bye Week

While many of the conference's best duked it out, the Colorado Buffaloes got to sit back and watch the Big 12 on a bye week. The Arizona State Sun Devils pulled off an electric upset, while the BYU Cougars prevailed in the Holy War.

Harrison Simeon

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field.
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
This past weekend, the Colorado Buffaloes got a delightful period of rest.

Many other Big 12 programs weren't so lucky. The conference had an electrifying week of action with several marquee matchups telling compelling stories.

Out in Tempe, the Arizona State Sun Devils toppled the AP No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders in dramatic fashion. In Provo's Holy War, the BYU Cougars remained undefeated over their in-state rival and next Buffs opponent Utah Utes.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm-ups before a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Who rose and fell in this week's Big 12 power rankings?

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State Cowboys huddle during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Oct 18, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys huddle during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Boone Pickens Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Record: 1-5 (0-4 Big 12)

Oklahoma State momentarily hung tough against Cincinnati, down 28-17 entering the fourth quarter. However, another loss came late as the Bearcats pulled away to keep the Cowboys winless in Big 12 play.

15. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 2-5 (0-4 Big 12)

WVU got romped in Orlando, falling well short of its first conference win against the UCF Knights. Coach Rich Rodriguez has a long way to go before bringing his beloved Mountaineers to relevance.

14. UCF Knights

Record: 4-3 (1-3 Big 12)

Despite the blowout, UCF still dwells in the Big 12 basement. A fascinating test in Waco lies next week against the Baylor Bears.

13. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 4-3 (2-2 Big 12)

Kansas hasn't necessarily done much wrong, just lacked any eye-catching wins. They'll have a chance to leap this Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats.

12. Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Record: 4-3 (1-3 Big 12)

Arizona fell short in Houston this past weekend, falling to 1-3 in conference play. The Wildcats get a bye to prepare for Colorado on Nov. 1.

11. Colorado Buffaloes

Record: 3-4 (1-3 Big 12)

Colorado has another chance at a signature win, this time on the road against the Utah Utes. If victorious in Salt Lake City, the Buffs may find themselves among the Big 12's upper crust again.

10. Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 3-4 (2-2 Big 12)

K-State had a bye this week ahead of an in-state showdown against the Jayhawks. Quarterback Avery Johnson will face steep tests down the stretch with Texas Tech and Utah ahead.

9. Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter agai
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Record: 6-1 (3-1 Big 12)

Houston has earned a solid jump into the top 10 after a resilient win, holding off Arizona at home.

8. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 5-2 (2-2 Big 12)

ISU got a week to ponder its loss to Colorado, and questions still may loom large this Saturday at home against BYU.

7. Baylor Bears

Record: 4-3 (2-2 Big 12)

Baylor lost a classic shootout in Fort Worth against TCU. Another tough battle awaits on the road in Cincinnati.

6. TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 5-2 (2-2 Big 12)

TCU came out on top and now looks to reassert itself in the Big 12 title picture, taking on West Virginia in Morgantown this Saturday.

5. Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) looks to pass during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at
Oct 18, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) looks to pass during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Record: 6-1 (4-0 Big 12)

Cincinnati continues to impress, drubbing OSU in Stillwater. The Bearcats' offense looks among the best in the conference as they continue climbing in national polls.

4. Utah Utes

Record: 5-2 (2-2 Big 12)

Utah's offense screeched to a halt in Provo. Quarterback Devon Dampier and company will now turn their attention to the Buffaloes.

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 6-1 (3-1 Big 12)

Texas Tech lost a thriller in Tempe, marking its season's first loss and a fall from its throne.

2. BYU Cougars

Record: 7-0 (4-0 Big 12)

BYU stayed perfect with a hard-fought win against the Utes, but the Cougs have several tests ahead, starting this Saturday against Iowa State.

1. Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Malik McClain (12) against the T
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Malik McClain (12) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Record: 5-2 (3-1 Big 12)

ASU continues to show its ability to win in different ways and reaches the top of this week's power rankings. Coach Kenny Dillingham has the Sun Devils back in CFP contention.

