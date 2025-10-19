Where Colorado Buffaloes Stand In Big 12 Power Rankings After Bye Week
This past weekend, the Colorado Buffaloes got a delightful period of rest.
Many other Big 12 programs weren't so lucky. The conference had an electrifying week of action with several marquee matchups telling compelling stories.
Out in Tempe, the Arizona State Sun Devils toppled the AP No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders in dramatic fashion. In Provo's Holy War, the BYU Cougars remained undefeated over their in-state rival and next Buffs opponent Utah Utes.
Who rose and fell in this week's Big 12 power rankings?
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 1-5 (0-4 Big 12)
Oklahoma State momentarily hung tough against Cincinnati, down 28-17 entering the fourth quarter. However, another loss came late as the Bearcats pulled away to keep the Cowboys winless in Big 12 play.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers
Record: 2-5 (0-4 Big 12)
WVU got romped in Orlando, falling well short of its first conference win against the UCF Knights. Coach Rich Rodriguez has a long way to go before bringing his beloved Mountaineers to relevance.
14. UCF Knights
Record: 4-3 (1-3 Big 12)
Despite the blowout, UCF still dwells in the Big 12 basement. A fascinating test in Waco lies next week against the Baylor Bears.
13. Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 4-3 (2-2 Big 12)
Kansas hasn't necessarily done much wrong, just lacked any eye-catching wins. They'll have a chance to leap this Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats.
12. Arizona Wildcats
Record: 4-3 (1-3 Big 12)
Arizona fell short in Houston this past weekend, falling to 1-3 in conference play. The Wildcats get a bye to prepare for Colorado on Nov. 1.
MORE: Deion Sanders Makes Unprecedented Transfer Portal Move
MORE: Deion Sanders, Bill Belichick Linked in Fascinating Coaching Comparison
MORE: 5 Standouts From Colorado Buffaloes' Bye Week Scrimmage
11. Colorado Buffaloes
Record: 3-4 (1-3 Big 12)
Colorado has another chance at a signature win, this time on the road against the Utah Utes. If victorious in Salt Lake City, the Buffs may find themselves among the Big 12's upper crust again.
10. Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 3-4 (2-2 Big 12)
K-State had a bye this week ahead of an in-state showdown against the Jayhawks. Quarterback Avery Johnson will face steep tests down the stretch with Texas Tech and Utah ahead.
9. Houston Cougars
Record: 6-1 (3-1 Big 12)
Houston has earned a solid jump into the top 10 after a resilient win, holding off Arizona at home.
8. Iowa State Cyclones
Record: 5-2 (2-2 Big 12)
ISU got a week to ponder its loss to Colorado, and questions still may loom large this Saturday at home against BYU.
7. Baylor Bears
Record: 4-3 (2-2 Big 12)
Baylor lost a classic shootout in Fort Worth against TCU. Another tough battle awaits on the road in Cincinnati.
6. TCU Horned Frogs
Record: 5-2 (2-2 Big 12)
TCU came out on top and now looks to reassert itself in the Big 12 title picture, taking on West Virginia in Morgantown this Saturday.
5. Cincinnati Bearcats
Record: 6-1 (4-0 Big 12)
Cincinnati continues to impress, drubbing OSU in Stillwater. The Bearcats' offense looks among the best in the conference as they continue climbing in national polls.
4. Utah Utes
Record: 5-2 (2-2 Big 12)
Utah's offense screeched to a halt in Provo. Quarterback Devon Dampier and company will now turn their attention to the Buffaloes.
3. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 6-1 (3-1 Big 12)
Texas Tech lost a thriller in Tempe, marking its season's first loss and a fall from its throne.
2. BYU Cougars
Record: 7-0 (4-0 Big 12)
BYU stayed perfect with a hard-fought win against the Utes, but the Cougs have several tests ahead, starting this Saturday against Iowa State.
1. Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 5-2 (3-1 Big 12)
ASU continues to show its ability to win in different ways and reaches the top of this week's power rankings. Coach Kenny Dillingham has the Sun Devils back in CFP contention.