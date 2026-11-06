Former Colorado Stars Drawing Attention During NFL Season
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The Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 NFL Draft class is highlighted by Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter, taken with the No. 2 overall pick after becoming the second player in Colorado football history to win the Heisman Trophy. That same draft class was also marked by the slide of former Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who eventually landed in Cleveland as the Browns drafted Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round.
Colorado Buffaloes Taking NFL Stage
Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns Quarterback
After spending the start of the 2026 season behind Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson on the depth chart, an injury to Watson has paved the way for Sanders to start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Sanders' stint in Cleveland has been somewhat of a roller coaster after starting out as the fourth quarterback on the Browns' depth chart before ultimately ending the season as Cleveland's starting quarterback. An injury to fellow Cleveland quarterback Dillon Gabriel opened the door for the former Colorado Buffaloes star, and Sanders has a similar opportunity with Watson in concussion protocol.
Watson missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from an Achilles injury, and Sanders totaled 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions as a rookie while completing 56.6 percent of his passes.
The trademark accuracy that Sanders flashed in Boulder, Colorado, did not immediately translate into the NFL. With the Buffaloes, Sanders led the nation in 2025, completing 74 percent of his passes. That season, Sanders also led the Big 12 Conference with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns while playing for his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
Shedeur Sanders finished eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy, the same year that Hunter won the prestigious award, and Sanders' subsequent slide on draft night came as one of the biggest surprises of the draft class.
With the opportunity to start again when the Browns face New Orleans on Sunday, Sanders has a chance to make things interesting within the Cleveland quarterback room, just like he did as a rookie.
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver
Hunter suffered a knee injury during his rookie season that ended his year prematurely, but he has made waves in his second season with the Jaguars, catching two interceptions and allowing a 65-percent completion percentage on his targets. Hunter has also caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown as he continues to prove his capabilities while playing on both sides of the ball.
Against the Texans, Hunter caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, breaking out on the offensive side of the ball. After the game, Jaguars coach Liam Coen emphasized that Hunter is helping the team win games with his two-way production.
"We want to make sure that we're continuing to build on the right trajectory that gives us the best chance to win on Sundays. We've won a lot of games with him maybe not playing 100 snaps. And last week, you saw his impact and effect on games where he is playing more."
However, Jacksonville is currently enjoying a bye week after playing two consecutive games in London, England, followed by the Thursday Night Football matchup vs. Houston.
As a result, Colorado fans interested in following Hunter's NFL career will have to take a weekend off. It may work out, though, given that Sanders is expected to start on Sunday, Nov. 8, against the Saints, so Colorado fans can focus in on the former Buffs quarterback.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.