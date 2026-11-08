Deion Sanders' Postgame Comments Speak Volumes About Colorado Future

After losing six of eight games, not winning a Big 12 road game in two seasons, that's honestly a recipe for sleepless nights about a job.

But for Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, the question barely registered after Saturday night's 20-10 loss at Arizona State. Asked in his postgame press conference whether he feels his job is on the line, Sanders didn't let it linger.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Man, I don't think about that, man. I'm not here for my job. I'm here for these young men," Sanders said. "I'm not built like that. Like, I'm really not. I'm really, really, really not."

The question wasn't unfair. Colorado is 3-6, sits at 1-5 in Big 12 play and now has to beat Houston, Cincinnati and UCF just to reach a bowl. Sanders' calm, though, has more behind it than faith.

Deion Sanders' contract gives him room to mean it

Under the terms of his extension, as reported by The Denver Post, Colorado would owe Sanders 75 percent of his remaining base and supplemental salary if it fired him without cause. Moving on after this season would cost the school roughly $25.5 million.

Here's the part that gets less attention. If Sanders left for another coaching job, he would owe Colorado $10 million this year, and that figure drops to $6 million in 2027. The deal also calls for both sides to discuss another extension after the 2027 season.

In other words, the real pressure point arrives over the next 12 months, when both price tags shrink, and the program has to show it is heading somewhere.

Fernando Lovo's support comes with a deadline attached

Colorado coach Deion Sanders stands on the field as the team warms up before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Athletic director Fernando Lovo has backed Sanders publicly since the day he took the job.

After a 3-9 finish last season, Lovo said, "Coach Prime's got my full, unequivocal support."

He also didn't sugarcoat the stakes in March.

"We need a successful and healthy football program for us to make sure that we're continuing to put our best foot forward," Lovo said.

Since Colorado announced Sanders' extension in March 2025, the Buffaloes have gone 6-15. Support that loud usually holds through one bad year, and Sanders is now three games from finishing a second one.

Deion Sanders keeps pointing back to the diploma

For all the talk about money and records, Sanders kept steering the answer toward graduation, and he has receipts. His son, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, picked up his sociology degree from Colorado in May and re-created the layout of his father's famous Super Bowl XXIX uniform photo by arranging his graduation outfit on the floor.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) seen on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Like, I want these kids to graduate, to provoke change in their communities, in their lives and their families," Sanders said.

Fair or not, Colorado will judge this season by wins. Sanders made it clear he plans to keep grading himself on something else.

"I ain't worried about me. I'm good, my brother. I'm not worried about me. I worry about others. That's who I'm called to be," Sanders said.

Sign up to our free Colorado on SI newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest Colorado Buffaloes news.