Deion Sanders' Postgame Comments Speak Volumes About Colorado Future
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After losing six of eight games, not winning a Big 12 road game in two seasons, that's honestly a recipe for sleepless nights about a job.
But for Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, the question barely registered after Saturday night's 20-10 loss at Arizona State. Asked in his postgame press conference whether he feels his job is on the line, Sanders didn't let it linger.
"Man, I don't think about that, man. I'm not here for my job. I'm here for these young men," Sanders said. "I'm not built like that. Like, I'm really not. I'm really, really, really not."
The question wasn't unfair. Colorado is 3-6, sits at 1-5 in Big 12 play and now has to beat Houston, Cincinnati and UCF just to reach a bowl. Sanders' calm, though, has more behind it than faith.
Deion Sanders' contract gives him room to mean it
Under the terms of his extension, as reported by The Denver Post, Colorado would owe Sanders 75 percent of his remaining base and supplemental salary if it fired him without cause. Moving on after this season would cost the school roughly $25.5 million.
Here's the part that gets less attention. If Sanders left for another coaching job, he would owe Colorado $10 million this year, and that figure drops to $6 million in 2027. The deal also calls for both sides to discuss another extension after the 2027 season.
In other words, the real pressure point arrives over the next 12 months, when both price tags shrink, and the program has to show it is heading somewhere.
Fernando Lovo's support comes with a deadline attached
Athletic director Fernando Lovo has backed Sanders publicly since the day he took the job.
After a 3-9 finish last season, Lovo said, "Coach Prime's got my full, unequivocal support."
He also didn't sugarcoat the stakes in March.
"We need a successful and healthy football program for us to make sure that we're continuing to put our best foot forward," Lovo said.
Since Colorado announced Sanders' extension in March 2025, the Buffaloes have gone 6-15. Support that loud usually holds through one bad year, and Sanders is now three games from finishing a second one.
Deion Sanders keeps pointing back to the diploma
For all the talk about money and records, Sanders kept steering the answer toward graduation, and he has receipts. His son, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, picked up his sociology degree from Colorado in May and re-created the layout of his father's famous Super Bowl XXIX uniform photo by arranging his graduation outfit on the floor.
"Like, I want these kids to graduate, to provoke change in their communities, in their lives and their families," Sanders said.
Fair or not, Colorado will judge this season by wins. Sanders made it clear he plans to keep grading himself on something else.
"I ain't worried about me. I'm good, my brother. I'm not worried about me. I worry about others. That's who I'm called to be," Sanders said.
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Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites