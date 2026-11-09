Colorado Buffaloes Turn Heads on NFL Sunday

The Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 NFL Draft class is the best group of players to represent the program on the next level since coach Deion Sanders has taken the reins, highlighted by Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders who set records during their time in Boulder, Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads Despite Cleveland Browns Loss

While Hunter burst onto the scene during his rookie year and continues to make his case as a two-way player in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders had the spotlight on him, starting his first game of the season.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) makes a throw against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders and the Browns lost to the New Orleans Saints 23-22 in overtime, but the former Colorado Buffaloes star showed plenty of promise despite Cleveland's losing effort. Sanders led a touchdown drive in overtime, but the Browns' two-point conversion attempt failed as Sanders' pass fell incomplete.

The former Colorado quarterback finished the game with 297 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing 19 of 31 passes for a completion rate of 61 percent. His trademark ability to extend plays and come up with clutch throws was on display against the Saints as Sanders and the Browns nearly came back. He escaped multiple broken pockets to keep Cleveland in the game while converting key third downs.

On a third down near the end of overtime, Sanders found Cleveland tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for a short completion, and Fannin did the rest on a 39-yard touchdown completion that set up the two-point conversion attempt.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) is congratulated by quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after his 39-yard touchdown catch against the New Orleans Saints in overtime at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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While some may wonder if Sanders' performance would be reason for the Browns to continue starting the former Buffs star, Cleveland is reportedly moving forward with quarterback Deshaun Watson when the team takes on the Houston Texans. However, Browns coach Todd Monken did not name a starter on Monday.

Watson suffered a concussion that gave Sanders the opportunity to start, and Cleveland nearly pulled off the win with a backup quarterback in Sanders.

With quarterback injuries plaguing the league, rumblings of a potential trade for Sanders started to grow louder. However, might Cleveland plan to keep Sanders has quality depth behind Watson, a quarterback coming off an Achilles injury?

Other Former Colorado Buffaloes Building NFL Careers

Sanders' start was the biggest story out of Sunday's results as Hunter finished the Jacksonville win with four tackles and a fumble lost on offense. The Jaguars beat the Baltimore Ravens, though, as Hunter faced off against fellow former Colorado receiver LaJohntay Wester.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined, the Ravens passing game struggled to produce much, and Wester struggled as a result as well. The former Colorado star finished with one reception for 14 yards, the second most receiving yards of any Baltimore pass catcher, behind only tight end Mark Andrews' 19 yards. However, like Hunter, Wester also fumbled on Sunday.

The third receiver drafted out of Colorado in 2025, Jimmy Horn Jr., is on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad after starting his career with the Carolina Panthers.

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