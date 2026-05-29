Five Colorado Targets to Watch Ahead of Busy Recruiting Stretch

The Colorado Buffaloes fired off the remix version of their "We Coming" motto thanks to the May recruiting efforts. The Buffaloes exploded from three verbal commits to landing six newcomers alone before and during Memorial Day weekend.

Colorado looks ready to fire off a new message, though. June already shapes up to become another epic month in Boulder.

These five recruits are now worth monitoring as the ones holding the highest chance of choosing coach Deion Sanders and company. Here are the next ones to watch as Colorado's 2027 class aims to grow.

Four-Star Defensive Tackle Tandem has Colorado Buffaloes on Short List

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star defensive tackles Tyler Alexander and Khyren Haywood grabbed the attention of Buffalo fans in the last two weeks.

Now the defensive tackle stars are announcing their college choice once the calendar flips to June. The Guyer High of Denton, Texas standout Haywood announces first on June 1.

The Palm Beach Central trench star Alexander is locking in his college of choice ahead of June 4, and he's trending towards choosing the Buffaloes per On3/Rivals.

CU needs interior defensive line help for the future with Ezra Christensen limited on the remaining eligibility side, plus JUCO transfer Malachi Brown having just one year left after the 2026 season.

Both committing boosts more than Colorado's interior line. But will shoot up Colorado's recruiting ranking greatly. And this potential Buffaloes tandem aren't the only ones on commitment watch.

Colorado Buffaloes Targeting Florida Safety Talent

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) celebrates his interception with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes are hosting three-star safety Samari Howard during the weekend of June 5-7.

Colorado appears to be setting itself up for a Sunshine State win here. The 5-11 Howard is trending towards choosing the Buffaloes per On3/Rivals and 247Sports. He'll hand Colorado a talent from Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, meaning he'll come in college ready, as Aquinas is a natural breeder of Power Conference talent each season.

Sanders gains a deep patrolman in the secondary if Colorado completes his recruitment. Howard snatched three of his interceptions while playing deep. But he's cerebral in identifying the screen and blows that short pass up immediately.

He'd join another South Florida talent in Miami's Davon Dericho at Colorado. Plus, form a ball-hawking tandem with prized four-star safety Gabe Jenkins in Boulder. CU would beat out Big 12 rival West Virginia by landing Howard.

Two Offensive Weapons to Monitor for Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shakes hands with wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado began to target 2027 three-star tight ends Parker Keenan and Talan Scott before May ended. The two have set up official visits to Boulder before June, boding well for Colorado to convince one or both to commit.

Scott likely is the hardest one to convince, though, with a top three consisting of Kansas, SMU and Auburn. The Clarksville, Tennessee talent Keenan is a slightly longer weapon at 6-6 and currently has Arkansas recruiting him the hardest. Colorado can shake the Razorbacks' chances by landing the athletic red zone target who can stretch the field.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now for the fifth talent to watch closely come June: three-star running back Kylan Bobo from Tupelo, Mississippi. The 5-11 running back is set to visit June 12-14, one week after checking out Arkansas. He has a July 1 commitment date on deck, but his Colorado trip could rearrange those plans as the Buffaloes still need a running back commit for 2027.

Bobo rumbled to 1,726 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2025. He looks like the perfect power/speed back for the "Go-Go" offense.

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