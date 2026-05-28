Colorado’s Recruiting Blitz Targets Tight End Help

The Colorado Buffaloes have returned to hunting down talent to build out their fast-growing 2027 recruiting class.

Coach Deion Sanders and company helped land six new verbal commits in the past week: Two representing offense in four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray and fellow four-star tackle Li'Marcus Jones.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado still has another spot to address: Tight end. So the Buffaloes extended offers to two on Wednesday in three-stars Talan Scott of Gilbert, Arizona and Parker Keenan from Clarksville, Tennessee.

Closer Look at new Colorado Buffaloes Target Talan Scott

The 6-4, 230-pound Scott announced his Colorado offer before 9:40 a.m. PT Wednesday, citing director of recruiting Rashad Rich as the man who offered.

Scott stars for American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona. He's an intriguing size mismatch on the field. Scott wins his catches off more than height, though.

ALA trusted him to disguise his blocks, but then cut inside on a short route then take advantage of the spacing in the intermediate field. He breaks arm tackles with ease through his 230-pound frame and becomes a run-after-catch threat.

Scott is fearless going across the middle like a true tight end. He's fast enough to sneak behind linebackers and safeties to draw one-on-ones. Scott looks unafraid to draw contact, but forces the second or third defender to bring him down.

Colorado is likely envisioning the red zone impact Scott brings if he accepts the scholarship. ALA even flexed him out as a backfield blocking back option to clear running lanes near the goal line. Again, he now rises as one of two potential star tight ends here on the recruiting trail for the Buffaloes.

How Parker Keenan Looks as Colorado Buffaloes Target

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Keenan enters the picture as a longer prospect with 6-6, 230-pound size. Assistant director of player personnel Devin Ruffin offered the scholarship, Keenan shared on his social media pages.

Although his stats weren't astronomical at Kirkwood High. He settled for 24 receptions for 404 yards and scored four touchdowns. Still, Keenan brings out the height/athleticism advantage when utilized on the field.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens linebacker Gavin Moul (35) pushes out Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Keenan presents quickness after the catch and can eat up a lot of yards. He's gritty enough to break tackles while also presenting the same toughness in the run game.

Kirkwood lines him up as an inside/slot receiver on occassion, yet also allows him to sneak into routes while lined up along the line of scrimmage. Regardless of where he aligns, Keenan forces up to two defenders to bring him down.

The Tight End Who Fits Colorado Buffaloes the Best

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tight end rises as a need for this rapid-growing 2027 class.

A true tight end is still needed in Boulder. Sanders and Colorado will eventually need to replace seniors Zach Atkins and Brady Kopetz. Hence why both Keenan and Scott landed on the recruiting radar on the same day.

Scott, however, is "warm" on Kansas, SMU and Auburn per 247Sports. CU now enters the picture among his 20 offers. Keenan is his own 20-offer talent.

Arkansas is one to watch on his end. The Razorbacks lost TE commit George VanStandt Wednesday and already has an offer out already for Keenan. But Colorado can intervene and coax Keenan into joining this class. The Buffaloes can surely lean into their current recruiting wave plus turn to the likes of Kelly-Murray or even fellow Tennessee prospect Jones to recruit Keenan.

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