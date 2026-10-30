Colorado Buffaloes, Teammates Respond to Julian Lewis' Medical Emergency

The Colorado Buffaloes are rallying behind quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis following a medical emergency that sent the Colorado player to a local hospital on Wednesday. The situation has drawn concern from fans, teammates and people all over college football.

Lewis’ family provided an update the emergency, and Colorado Athletics has released a statement as well. With the Buffaloes preparing for their upcoming game against Kansas State, Lewis has been included on Colorado's official availability reports throughout the week.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Athletics Release Statement on Julian Lewis’ Hospitalization

T. Carlton Lewis, the father of Colorado quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, confirmed that the quarterback experienced a medical emergency at the University of Colorado' athletic facilities on Wednesday and was transported to the hospital.

In the update shared by Lewis’ family, they confirmed that he is recovering and expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who assisted him in addition to his teammates and Colorado’s supporters who have reached out.

"He is recovering and thankful to his medical team, teammates and Colorado fans for their prayers and support," read part of the statement.

Colorado Athletics released a statement as well expressing their support for both Lewis and his family.

"On Wednesday, Julian Lewis experienced a medical emergency at a CU athletic facility. Colorado Athletics extends our full support to JuJu and his family through this medical emergency. He remains in the thoughts of every CU player, coach, and staff member and we will continue to assist in any way we can in his full recovery. His health and well-being remain our top priority during this time."

As for what exactly happened, neither the university nor Lewis’ family has publicly disclosed what caused the medical emergency.

Colorado Teammates Show Support for JuJu Lewis

Lewis’ medical emergency has also prompted messages of support from his teammates. His fellow Buffaloes have made it clear that their concern extends beyond playing as they send uplifting messages to their quarterback.

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams shared a message of encouragement for Lewis on social media saying, “Praying for you 10 I love you man God has your back twin” with two added heart emojis. Williams also posted a separate message in regards to the quick judgement from outsiders and the importance of mental health.

Y’all are so quick to judge us but don’t know what we may go through, athletes mental health matters also!!! God bless everyone 🫶🏽 — Joseph “Jojo” Williams (@JosephWQB1) October 29, 2026

Williams’ comments highlight the importance of supporting athletes as people and more than how they perform on a Saturday.

Lewis arrived in Boulder as one of the most highly regarded quarterback recruits in the country and was expected to play an important role in the future of this Colorado team. He opened the 2026 season as the Buffaloes’ starting quarterback before Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson took over.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis’ Health Remains Colorado’s Top Priority

The news comes during a challenging stretch for the Buffaloes who have spent the week getting ready to take on Kansas State and break their losing streak.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) arrives at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis was listed as doubtful on Colorado’s initial availability report prior to the news of his hospitalization becoming public, and he has since been downgraded to out as of Thursday. The university has yet to announce a timetable for his return to football activities or any additional details regarding his condition.

The Buffaloes will continue to prepare for Kansas State in their upcoming home game while simultaneously waiting for updates on Julian Lewis.

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