Colorado Buffaloes, Teammates Respond to Julian Lewis' Medical Emergency
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The Colorado Buffaloes are rallying behind quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis following a medical emergency that sent the Colorado player to a local hospital on Wednesday. The situation has drawn concern from fans, teammates and people all over college football.
Lewis’ family provided an update the emergency, and Colorado Athletics has released a statement as well. With the Buffaloes preparing for their upcoming game against Kansas State, Lewis has been included on Colorado's official availability reports throughout the week.
Colorado Athletics Release Statement on Julian Lewis’ Hospitalization
T. Carlton Lewis, the father of Colorado quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, confirmed that the quarterback experienced a medical emergency at the University of Colorado' athletic facilities on Wednesday and was transported to the hospital.
In the update shared by Lewis’ family, they confirmed that he is recovering and expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who assisted him in addition to his teammates and Colorado’s supporters who have reached out.
"He is recovering and thankful to his medical team, teammates and Colorado fans for their prayers and support," read part of the statement.
Colorado Athletics released a statement as well expressing their support for both Lewis and his family.
"On Wednesday, Julian Lewis experienced a medical emergency at a CU athletic facility. Colorado Athletics extends our full support to JuJu and his family through this medical emergency. He remains in the thoughts of every CU player, coach, and staff member and we will continue to assist in any way we can in his full recovery. His health and well-being remain our top priority during this time."
As for what exactly happened, neither the university nor Lewis’ family has publicly disclosed what caused the medical emergency.
Colorado Teammates Show Support for JuJu Lewis
Lewis’ medical emergency has also prompted messages of support from his teammates. His fellow Buffaloes have made it clear that their concern extends beyond playing as they send uplifting messages to their quarterback.
Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams shared a message of encouragement for Lewis on social media saying, “Praying for you 10 I love you man God has your back twin” with two added heart emojis. Williams also posted a separate message in regards to the quick judgement from outsiders and the importance of mental health.
Williams’ comments highlight the importance of supporting athletes as people and more than how they perform on a Saturday.
Lewis arrived in Boulder as one of the most highly regarded quarterback recruits in the country and was expected to play an important role in the future of this Colorado team. He opened the 2026 season as the Buffaloes’ starting quarterback before Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson took over.
Lewis’ Health Remains Colorado’s Top Priority
The news comes during a challenging stretch for the Buffaloes who have spent the week getting ready to take on Kansas State and break their losing streak.
Lewis was listed as doubtful on Colorado’s initial availability report prior to the news of his hospitalization becoming public, and he has since been downgraded to out as of Thursday. The university has yet to announce a timetable for his return to football activities or any additional details regarding his condition.
The Buffaloes will continue to prepare for Kansas State in their upcoming home game while simultaneously waiting for updates on Julian Lewis.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23