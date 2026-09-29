Mexico vs. Peru—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Mexico national team is back in action on Tuesday night and will be looking to secure the first win of the Rafael Márquez era when it takes on Peru at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Vibes remain high for El Tri following a strong performance in the 2026 World Cup and a solid showing that produced a 1–1 draw against Colombia at the weekend in Márquez’s senior managerial debut.

Rather than starting from scratch, Mexico is continuing to build a strong foundation based on what worked in the summer. Márquez’s side outplayed one of the best teams in South America, and the clear objective now is to get the maiden victory of his tenure.

Peru seems like the perfect rival to accomplish this mission. Mano Menezes’s team is immersed in a major generational change, and results have been hard to come by since narrowly missing out on a place in the 2022 World Cup finals.

A far from full-strength USMNT dismantled Peru 4–1 with alarming ease over the weekend. Now it’s Mexico’s turn to deliver against a team 41 spots below them in the FIFA global rankings.

Mexico vs. Peru Score Prediction

El Tri Capture First Win of New Era

Mexico is heavily favored to defeat Peru. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Delivering a similar performance to the one against Colombia will surely result in El Tri’s first post-World Cup victory.

Even if Márquez opts to make many changes to his XI, Mexico continues to have an overwhelming talent edge over Peru. Furthermore, El Tri has an established style of play that fits the profile of players at its disposal whilst La Bicolor is still searching for it’s own identity and is devoid of difference-making individual talent.

Mexico is a team that performs at it’s best when it’s capable of dominating possession and allows its crop of talented midfielders to control games. For stretches, Colombia challenged El Tri’s dominion over the ball, but Peru, on paper, doesn’t have the quality organizers capable of sustaining long spells of possession. It’s a favorable matchup for Márquez’s men.

With a tasty clash against the USMNT looming on the horizon, Mexico will be keen to secure a win in order to gain confidence ahead of the bitter rivalry match.

Mexico’s Impressive 2026 Record : El Tri has won 10 of the 14 games it has played since the calendar turned to 2026. The painful elimination against England is El Tri’s only defeat of the year, and it came in a match where it outplayed one of the best teams in the world for long periods.

: El Tri has won 10 of the 14 games it has played since the calendar turned to 2026. The painful elimination against England is El Tri’s only defeat of the year, and it came in a match where it outplayed one of the best teams in the world for long periods. Peru’s Disastrous Form : La Bicolor has just three wins in its last 18 matches dating back to October 2024. All three of those wins have come against teams below them in the FIFA rankings.

: La Bicolor has just three wins in its last 18 matches dating back to October 2024. All three of those wins have come against teams below them in the FIFA rankings. Recent Precedent: Peru is winless against El Tri in their most recent three meetings, with Mexico defeating Peru when they last met in 2022.

Prediction: Mexico 2–0 Peru

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Peru

Márquez is expected to make wholesale changes to the XI. | FotMob

Significant rotations are expected, given the quick turnaround from Saturday’s match. Márquez also prioritized the match against Colombia, given it presented the most difficult challenge to El Tri in this window.

Captain Johan Vásquez could keep his starting spot to maintain some experience in the lineup. Young Óscar García could make his debut in goal, with Víctor Guzmán, Mateo Chávez and Jeremy Márquez completing the backline—the latter with freedom to invert to midfield.

The La Liga duo of Álvaro Fidalgo and Obed Vargas will complete the double pivot with Orbelín Pineda ahead of them. As Hugo Camberos just joined the squad, Hirving Lozano could repeat on the left wing.

Armando González failed to impress against Colombia, so this is an important opportunity for Santiago Giménez to lead the line as he aims to return to form.

Mexico predicted lineup vs. Peru (4-2-3-1): García; Márquez, Guzmán, Vásquez, Chávez; Vargas, Fidalgo; Violante, Pineda, Lozano; Giménez.

Peru Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico

Peru could make changes to a backline that conceded four last time out. | FotMob

Menezes is also expected to rotate his side following a poor performance against the USMNT. Veteran leaders Pedro Gallese, Yoshimar Yotún and Gianluca Lapadula could lead an otherwise heavily rotated team.

Alfonso Barco and Erick Noriega could get the nod in the heart of the backline given the underwhelming defensive effort on Saturday. Burnley’s Olvier Sonne is one of Peru’s best players and should repeat at right back.

Jairo Concha has been one of the best players in the domestic league and could get the nod on the left wing, with teenage prospect Bassco Soyer getting a chance to impress wide right.

It’s far from a glamorous lineup, but Menezes continues to assess the talent at his disposal and will hope for a much more respectable showing in the second game of the window.

Peru predicted lineup vs. Mexico (4-2-3-1): Gallese; Sonne, Noriega, Barco, Huamán; Pretell, Yotún; Soyer, Vilca, Concha; Lapadula.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Peru Kick Off?

Location : Harrison, NJ.

: Harrison, NJ. Stadium : Sports Illustrated Stadium

: Sports Illustrated Stadium Date : Tuesday, Sept. 29

: Tuesday, Sept. 29 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Peru on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes, ViX