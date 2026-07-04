Most Expensive Colorado Buffaloes Road Tickets This Fall

The Colorado Buffaloes are on the road for four of their first seven games in 2026, including two of their three non-conference games.

With so much time on the road, especially early in the season, it is important for fans to know which games are worth traveling to. Here’s a look at Colorado’s most to least expensive road games to attend for the 2026 season and the reasoning behind the prices (all prices according to VividSeats).

1. Week 3 at Northwestern Wildcats

Oct 29, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats mascot Willie the Wildcat in action during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Lowest ticket price: $562

Colorado’s matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats is far and away the most expensive game to attend. The price may appear confusing given the relatively low expectations both teams have coming into the 2026 season, but it is simply a matter of the venue the game will take place in.

Northwestern’s matchup against Colorado will be the final game it hosts in Martin Stadium, its soccer arena, before the construction of New Ryan Field is complete. The stadium has a capacity of just 12,023, which has inflated the price of admission as a result.

2. Week 8 at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 15, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys huddle during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowest ticket price: $129

As for Colorado’s most expensive Big 12 road contest, it has nothing to do with the stadium and everything to do with excitement. After a combined 4-20 record over the last two seasons, Oklahoma State Cowboy fans are finally seeing a glimmer of hope.

Former North Texas coach Eric Morris took over the role at OSU during the offseason and brought his best players with him. The hype surrounding the team has created a marquee matchup and driven prices as a result.

3. Week 1 at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Lowest ticket price: $106

Speaking of marquee matchups, there are potentially none more qualified to be such than the Buffs’ season opener. It is an opportunity for revenge against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets following the Buffs’ loss to them at home to start the 2025 season. That game was down to the wire, and with this matchup appearing to be similar on paper, tickets are in very high demand.

4. Week 4 at Baylor Bears

Lowest ticket price: $87

However, prices take a dip with the Buffs’ Big 12 opener. Their matchup against the Baylor Bears may be the best deal of the season, as it will feature two explosive offenses in what is sure to be a Texas shootout. If it resembles Colorado’s most recent matchup against the Bears at all, that entertainment will be worth the price of admission and then some.

5. Week 10 at Arizona State Sun Devils

ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham reflects on emotions, improvements after a loss to USC. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lowest ticket price: $52

Another significant drop-off occurs in the Buffs’ matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils. This game is missing the glaring storylines that Colorado’s other matchups have, as both teams have much to prove. However, it will be Colorado’s opportunity for revenge against former star receiver Omarion Miller, who left the Buffs for the Sun Devils during the offseason.

6. Week 12 at Cincinnati Bearcats

Lowest ticket price: $46

But the cheapest game to travel to for Buffs fans contains even fewer storylines than the previous spot on this list. Cincinnati was eaten alive by the transfer portal during the offseason, as it has a roster of youth looking to prove itself. If either team’s season is going better than expected by that point, the game’s affordability may not remain for long.

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