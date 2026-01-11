New Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Reveals Prior Connection With Deion Sanders
In this story:
Never underestimate the power of a persistent granny.
Safety Naeten Mitchell saw that fact come to fruition upon transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes last Sunday. Coach Deion Sanders had already heard from the grandmother of his secondary's heat-seeking addition.
Naeten Mitchell's Family Ties To Deion Sanders
In an appearance on the DNVR Buffs Podcast, Mitchell shared that his grandmother had penned a letter to "Coach Prime" in 2024, during his freshman year with the New Mexico State Aggies.
"She was telling me that she believed I could play for him, even before I thought this would happen," Mitchell said. "It was pretty much trying to send him my film. She probably doesn't know much about recruiting ... God willing, I got to this point. I'm just glad that she gets the experience, and I get this moment."
Mitchell arrives in Colorado after a phenomenal redshirt sophomore season at NMSU. He led Conference USA with four forced fumbles, snagged three interceptions and broke up seven passes to go along with a team-high 93 tackles.
MORE: Why Colorado Buffaloes Are Dominating Transfer Portal Despite Rough Season
MORE: Colorado's Jordan Seaton Sends Strong Message To Ohio State Cousin Entering Transfer Portal
MORE: Deion Sanders to Cleveland Browns Comes With Big Warning
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
The 5-11, 175-pound defensive back from Temple, Texas, has skills reminiscent of Colorado's recently lost safety, Tawfiq Byard. He flew around the box as an enforcer to support New Mexico State's front seven.
He accounted for double-digit tackles four times in 2025, including on the road against then No. 23-ranked Tennessee. In Knoxville, he racked up seven solo stops (10 total) and forced a fumble. Two of his three interceptions came in one game against Missouri State.
Despite no star ranking out of Temple (Texas) High School, Mitchell received significant interest from the Arkansas Razorbacks and picked up service-school offers (Army, Navy) before committing to NMSU.
Colorado's New Mexican Newcomers
Mitchell joins the Buffaloes alongside two other Aggie defenders, defensive lineman Ezra Christiensen and linebacker Tyler Martinez. Christensen led the nation in quarterback hurries (26) and had six sacks as a force on the interior in 2025, while Martinez was a team captain with 143 tackles over three seasons, though he missed most of this past fall due to injury.
"I'm so happy for that guy," Mitchell said of Martinez. “Tyler Martinez is a guy I can say would die out on that field ... Even when he was hurt, he was [still] a great teammate; he was on the field, he was coaching, he had the headset on. I'm excited that he gets an opportunity, I'm glad that I get another one with him."
New Mexico State's defense was a tight-knit group despite struggles last season. The Aggies allowed the fourth-least total yards (third-least rushing, third-least passing) and fourth-least points in Conference USA amid a 4-8 record. They also led the conference in fumbles and were second in interceptions.
Each of Colorado's Aggie additions should compete for starting spots in Boulder, despite limited experience against Power Four competition. Conference USA produced several standout Buffalo transfers last fall, including wide receiver Joseph Williams (Tulsa) and center Zarian McGill (Louisiana Tech).
It also brought some disappointments, such as quarterback Kaidon Salter (Liberty) and linebacker Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State). Still, Mitchell and the other Aggies have both high upside and high character with sights set on revitalizing the Buffs' defense in 2026.
Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.