New Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Reveals Prior Connection With Deion Sanders

Never underestimate the power of a persistent granny.

Safety Naeten Mitchell saw that fact come to fruition upon transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes last Sunday. Coach Deion Sanders had already heard from the grandmother of his secondary's heat-seeking addition.

Naeten Mitchell's Family Ties To Deion Sanders

Nov 15, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; New Mexico State Aggies safety Naeten Mitchell (4) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Star Thomas (9) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

In an appearance on the DNVR Buffs Podcast, Mitchell shared that his grandmother had penned a letter to "Coach Prime" in 2024, during his freshman year with the New Mexico State Aggies.

"She was telling me that she believed I could play for him, even before I thought this would happen," Mitchell said. "It was pretty much trying to send him my film. She probably doesn't know much about recruiting ... God willing, I got to this point. I'm just glad that she gets the experience, and I get this moment."

Mitchell arrives in Colorado after a phenomenal redshirt sophomore season at NMSU. He led Conference USA with four forced fumbles, snagged three interceptions and broke up seven passes to go along with a team-high 93 tackles.

Naeten Mitchell (4) gets ready to tackle the Kennesaw State running back during Saturday's game. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 5-11, 175-pound defensive back from Temple, Texas, has skills reminiscent of Colorado's recently lost safety, Tawfiq Byard. He flew around the box as an enforcer to support New Mexico State's front seven.

He accounted for double-digit tackles four times in 2025, including on the road against then No. 23-ranked Tennessee. In Knoxville, he racked up seven solo stops (10 total) and forced a fumble. Two of his three interceptions came in one game against Missouri State.

Despite no star ranking out of Temple (Texas) High School, Mitchell received significant interest from the Arkansas Razorbacks and picked up service-school offers (Army, Navy) before committing to NMSU.

Colorado's New Mexican Newcomers

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mitchell joins the Buffaloes alongside two other Aggie defenders, defensive lineman Ezra Christiensen and linebacker Tyler Martinez. Christensen led the nation in quarterback hurries (26) and had six sacks as a force on the interior in 2025, while Martinez was a team captain with 143 tackles over three seasons, though he missed most of this past fall due to injury.

"I'm so happy for that guy," Mitchell said of Martinez. “Tyler Martinez is a guy I can say would die out on that field ... Even when he was hurt, he was [still] a great teammate; he was on the field, he was coaching, he had the headset on. I'm excited that he gets an opportunity, I'm glad that I get another one with him."

New Mexico State's defense was a tight-knit group despite struggles last season. The Aggies allowed the fourth-least total yards (third-least rushing, third-least passing) and fourth-least points in Conference USA amid a 4-8 record. They also led the conference in fumbles and were second in interceptions.

Each of Colorado's Aggie additions should compete for starting spots in Boulder, despite limited experience against Power Four competition. Conference USA produced several standout Buffalo transfers last fall, including wide receiver Joseph Williams (Tulsa) and center Zarian McGill (Louisiana Tech).

It also brought some disappointments, such as quarterback Kaidon Salter (Liberty) and linebacker Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State). Still, Mitchell and the other Aggies have both high upside and high character with sights set on revitalizing the Buffs' defense in 2026.