Colorado Buffaloes Transfer With the Most Pressure to Perform

Heading into 2026, the Colorado Buffaloes offensive line will have to move forward without their best from 2025 with offensive tackle Jordan Seaton transferring to LSU and leaving a huge hole at left tackle.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been able to adjust and brought in several lineman to help, but one lineman will be the key. A transfer from the Georgia Bulldogs, Bo Hughley projects to be the starter at left tackle and in charge of protecting Julian Lewis’ blind side.

Bo Hughley at Georgia

At Georgia, Hughley did not see a ton of action but was trusted enough to see the field much more in his third season.

Hughley redshirted in 2023, played in three games as a backup in 2024, and appeared in 10 games with two starts in 2025.

Hughley at 6-7 and 305 pounds has shown tremendous versatility to play both right and left tackle and in the SEC was very valuable.

Colorado’s 2026 Offense

Heading into 2026, the Buffaloes have decided to bring in a new offensive philosophy with Brennan Marion taking over the offensive coordinator role.

Marion’s philosophy involves getting the ball in space to playmakers and allowing them to go make plays which creates tough matchups all across the field for opposing defenses.

However, there is a need for a consistent run game so the offense can be balanced. This balance will equally help the run game and the air attack. Being steady on offense starts with the offensive line and having players that can move well.

Bo Hughley’s Fit

Hughley comes in as one of the more sought after tackles in the transfer portal because of his frame but also his agility. He has showcased he can match up well with edge rushers in the top conferences of college football.

At left tackle, Hughley will have a lot to do with how comfortable the Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis feels in the pocket. As a spring transfer, forming that relationship early on and building confidence in each other to do their jobs will be critical.

With getting the ball in space, Marion will want to get the linemen out in front on all types of screens, and with a tackle of Hughley’s size and movement ability Marion could be more creative on the play calling front.

In the run game, Hughley is also a great blocker and should be able to create lanes for the running backs on single blocks or double teams with guards and tight ends.

Pressure to Perform at Left Tacke

In the 2026 season, one of the main storylines will no doubt be if Hughley can replace Seaton as the premier pass blocker on the offensive line. Hughley must perform well early in the schedule to gain that confidence because the deeper into the season the tougher competition Colorado will face in the Big 12.

Hughley has the physical tools to perform. His improved technique was a major reason why his playing time increased at Georgia.

He has a chance in spring practice to prove himself to Marion and the Buffaloes as Colorado looks to find its starting offensive line.