Colorado Buffaloes’ Way-Too-Early Starting Offense Is Full of Surprises

Scoring wasn't a given for last season's Colorado Buffaloes, but change is in the mountain air.

And even after adding nearly 50 transfers, the biggest difference for coach Deion Sanders' squad in 2026 will be on the call sheet. Former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion has arrived as offensive coordinator with a creative, productive system that will reshape how the Buffaloes run up scoreboards.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While a long winter, spring and summer await, which Buffs are shaping up to start in Marion's vaunted "Go-Go'?

Quarterback: Julian Lewis

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Following the departure of offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, Lewis is the most no-brainer starter on Colorado's roster. The former five-star impressed in his four-game audition and is the future face of football in Boulder.

Lead Reserve: Isaac Wilson

Running Back: Micah Welch

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite a swathe of transfers in his room, Welch may remain the Buffaloes' trustiest tailback next fall. He led Colorado with 384 rushing yards and four touchdowns last year, but those numbers should surge under Marion.

Rotation: Damian Henderson II, Jaquail Smith, DeKalon Taylor

Wide Receiver: Joseph Williams

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) reacts in the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Williams had a promising first season with the Buffs and should have little issue becoming their most well-rounded weapon. His deep-ball acumen, poise down sidelines and ease getting open out of structure could act as the glue of Marion's pass game.

Rotation: Ernest Campbell, Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.

Wide Receiver: Danny Scudero

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

There's nothing wrong with adding the nation's leading receiver. Scudero was a machine at San Jose State and should see every nook and cranny of Folsom Field as a gifted route runner.

Rotation: Hykeem Williams, Xavier McDonald

Slot: DeAndre Moore Jr.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Moore could be Colorado's most dangerous threat and should connect well with Lewis. His speed and open-field agility already displayed on a grand stage should add a level of explosiveness to the Buffs' air attack not seen since Travis Hunter.

Rotation: Kam Perry, Quentin Gibson

Tight End: Zach Atkins

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Atkins is back, hopeful that he'll get a proper shake as the Buffaloes' starting tight end. If Marion goes against the Coach Prime-era grain in utilizing the position, the former FCS standout is a viable downfield option.

Rotation: Brady Kopetz, Fisher Clements

Left Tackle: Bo Hughley

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Replacing Seaton may take a village, but Hughley has the tools to do it himself. He flashed promise off Georgia's bench and has a mountainous frame that should adjust well to Big 12 competition.

Lead Reserve: Leon Bell

Left Guard: Yahya Attia

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos guard Yahya Attia (59) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A returner who spent most of last season as Colorado's Swiss Army Knife in the trenches, Attia is well-loved in the locker room and could thrive at guard or center.

Lead Reserve: Chauncey Gooden

Center: Demetrius Hunter

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hunter is the Buffs' most experienced offensive line transfer, starting the last two seasons at Houston under coach Willie Fritz. He allowed only two sacks, both of which came in 2024.

Lead Reserve: Sean Kinney

Right Guard: Jose Soto

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie XII runs onto Folsom Field before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars . | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While many former Sac State stars will jockey for position, Soto bodes the best to start. He didn't allow a sack during conference play and is a grizzled run blocker.

Lead Reserve: Jayvon McFadden

Right Tackle: Larry Johnson III

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Larry Johnson III (53) before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite struggles protecting passers last season, continuity could be key for Johnson. The former Tennessee Volunteer started eight games at right tackle in 2025. He'll be on a short leash, but an improved system could lead to improvement.

Lead Reserve: Taj White