Colorado Buffaloes’ Way-Too-Early Starting Offense Is Full of Surprises
Scoring wasn't a given for last season's Colorado Buffaloes, but change is in the mountain air.
And even after adding nearly 50 transfers, the biggest difference for coach Deion Sanders' squad in 2026 will be on the call sheet. Former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion has arrived as offensive coordinator with a creative, productive system that will reshape how the Buffaloes run up scoreboards.
While a long winter, spring and summer await, which Buffs are shaping up to start in Marion's vaunted "Go-Go'?
Quarterback: Julian Lewis
Following the departure of offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, Lewis is the most no-brainer starter on Colorado's roster. The former five-star impressed in his four-game audition and is the future face of football in Boulder.
Lead Reserve: Isaac Wilson
Running Back: Micah Welch
Despite a swathe of transfers in his room, Welch may remain the Buffaloes' trustiest tailback next fall. He led Colorado with 384 rushing yards and four touchdowns last year, but those numbers should surge under Marion.
Rotation: Damian Henderson II, Jaquail Smith, DeKalon Taylor
Wide Receiver: Joseph Williams
Williams had a promising first season with the Buffs and should have little issue becoming their most well-rounded weapon. His deep-ball acumen, poise down sidelines and ease getting open out of structure could act as the glue of Marion's pass game.
Rotation: Ernest Campbell, Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.
Wide Receiver: Danny Scudero
There's nothing wrong with adding the nation's leading receiver. Scudero was a machine at San Jose State and should see every nook and cranny of Folsom Field as a gifted route runner.
Rotation: Hykeem Williams, Xavier McDonald
Slot: DeAndre Moore Jr.
Moore could be Colorado's most dangerous threat and should connect well with Lewis. His speed and open-field agility already displayed on a grand stage should add a level of explosiveness to the Buffs' air attack not seen since Travis Hunter.
Rotation: Kam Perry, Quentin Gibson
Tight End: Zach Atkins
Atkins is back, hopeful that he'll get a proper shake as the Buffaloes' starting tight end. If Marion goes against the Coach Prime-era grain in utilizing the position, the former FCS standout is a viable downfield option.
Rotation: Brady Kopetz, Fisher Clements
Left Tackle: Bo Hughley
Replacing Seaton may take a village, but Hughley has the tools to do it himself. He flashed promise off Georgia's bench and has a mountainous frame that should adjust well to Big 12 competition.
Lead Reserve: Leon Bell
Left Guard: Yahya Attia
A returner who spent most of last season as Colorado's Swiss Army Knife in the trenches, Attia is well-loved in the locker room and could thrive at guard or center.
Lead Reserve: Chauncey Gooden
Center: Demetrius Hunter
Hunter is the Buffs' most experienced offensive line transfer, starting the last two seasons at Houston under coach Willie Fritz. He allowed only two sacks, both of which came in 2024.
Lead Reserve: Sean Kinney
Right Guard: Jose Soto
While many former Sac State stars will jockey for position, Soto bodes the best to start. He didn't allow a sack during conference play and is a grizzled run blocker.
Lead Reserve: Jayvon McFadden
Right Tackle: Larry Johnson III
Despite struggles protecting passers last season, continuity could be key for Johnson. The former Tennessee Volunteer started eight games at right tackle in 2025. He'll be on a short leash, but an improved system could lead to improvement.
Lead Reserve: Taj White
