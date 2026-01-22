How Colorado’s Offensive Line Could Transform the Buffaloes’ Offense

After one of the greatest seasons in recent college football memory, one trend has become very clear and necessary for top-notch success. That being, an elite offensive line.

The past three national champions have all come from the Big Ten, a league defined by physicality and a commitment to controlling the line of scrimmage. Michigan (2024), Ohio State (2025) and Indiana (2026) all won titles behind dominant fronts that could impose their will in both the run and pass games. Without that kind of unit, sustained success at the highest level of the sport is nearly impossible.

Deion Sanders' Offensive Line In Colorado

Coach Deion Sanders has clearly recognized that reality. Colorado’s offensive line has improved each season under his watch, highlighted by the development of standout tackle Jordan Seaton. But with Seaton entering the transfer portal and set to depart before the 2026–27 season, the Buffaloes were forced to pivot.

Rather than attempting a one-for-one replacement, Sanders attacked the portal aggressively, aiming to rebuild the position through volume and versatility. Colorado’s most notable additions include Taj White from Rutgers, Jayven Richardson from Missouri and Bo Hughley from Georgia. Each brings a different skill set, and collectively they give the Buffaloes multiple options as they look to take a significant offensive step forward in 2026.

White arrives from the Big Ten, where he gained valuable experience against physical defensive fronts. While pass protection proved inconsistent at times, he showed strength as a run blocker. At 6'5" and 308 pounds, his size and power address a clear need for Colorado as it looks to become more effective on the ground.

Richardson comes from the SEC, arguably the most demanding conference for offensive tackles. He flashed upside despite facing elite edge rushers on a weekly basis. Like White, pass protection remains an area for growth, but at 6'6" and 307 pounds, Richardson gives Colorado a massive presence who can be deployed in heavy sets to overwhelm defenses in the run game.

Hughley may be the most polished pass protector of the group—a critical addition for a program that struggled to keep its quarterback clean. At 6'7" and 295 pounds, he moves well in space and shows the ability to hold up on an island against top-level rushers. His length also provides value in the run game, where he can help create lanes and generate explosive plays.

Finding the correct tackles to lead you through conference play and potentially to the College Football Playoff has become a necessity in today's game, and the Colorado Buffaloes Football behind Coach Sanders is following that blueprint.

Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis

This season, Indiana provided a clear example of that formula, dominating the line of scrimmage and consistently staying in third-and-manageable situations behind quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza is not known as a runner, but strong protection allowed him to operate efficiently and pick his spots.

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis shares similarities with Mendoza... a distributor who thrives when he can get the ball to playmakers on the perimeter while keeping the run game involved.

With new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, coming in with his fast-paced offense, Lewis's play style and an improved offense are a great start to the spring heading into the fall.

Marion also likes to get the ball to his players in space, and with a significantly improved rushing attack, this will force defenses into conflict. They must choose between a heavier box and lighter on the perimeter, or an emphasis on the perimeter and a lighter box.

With several great portal additions in terms of offensive weapons, this offense behind Marion has so much potential to be great in 2026 and truly cause havoc in Big 12 conference play.

These offensive line additions have been solid, addressing needs in the run game and in protecting their quarterback, Lewis. Colorado will be sure to continue these additions especially between the tackles, so the interior run game can improve, especially in the red zone, where the field tightens up.

With this new offensive scheme, the Buffaloes may finally be able to reach a sense of offensive stability in both the ground attack and through the air. The Big 12 better watch out for the explosive Colorado Buffaloes in 2026.