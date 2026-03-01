Former NFL Star Vonn Bell Named To Colorado's New Coaching Staff

The Colorado Buffaloes continue to reshape their defensive staff heading into spring. On Saturday, Colorado announced that Vonn Bell has been elevated from defensive analyst to safeties coach for the 2026 season.

Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) reacts after intercepting Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Kansas native brings nine years of NFL experience and championship pedigree to Boulder, adding another former pro to Deion Sanders’ staff and reinforcing “Coach Prime’s” commitment to keeping a strong NFL influence inside the program.

A Championship Pedigree

Jan 1, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Vonn Bell (11) reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 2016 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before carving out a career in the NFL, Bell was a standout safety for the Ohio State Buckeyes. In 2015, he earned First-Team All-American honors while helping lead Ohio State to a national championship.

His ability to play both free and strong safety made him a coveted prospect, one that the New Orleans Saints and then coach Sean Payton couldn’t pass up in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Over nine seasons, Bell totaled 750 tackles, 16 forced fumbles, 9.5 sacks, and eight interceptions with the Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, and Carolina Panthers before returning to Cincinnati in 2024 to close out his career.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) waits as the Baltimore Ravens starting lineup is introduced before the first quarter during an NFL Week 5 game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Oct 9 0011 | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was with the Bengals where Bell evolved into more than a starter, becoming a four-year team captain and the emotional compass of the defense, earning the nickname “Five-Star General” for his command in the secondary and steady presence in the locker room. His leadership helped anchor Cincinnati’s run to Super Bowl LVI and one of the most successful stretches in franchise history.

Having won a national championship and reached the Super Bowl, Bell understands exactly what it takes to reach the pinnacle at both levels of the sport. For a Colorado defense seeking greater consistency in the Big 12, that experience offers both credibility and a blueprint for success.

Another Coach Players Can Relate To

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) takes the field with his Salute to Service escort before the first quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a young Colorado roster, having a coach who recently lived the life of an NFL defensive back is a massive asset.

Bell has been where they want to go. He understands their position, and he knows firsthand the physical toll and mental discipline required to reach the top level. That perspective gives him immediate credibility the moment he walks into a meeting room and helps create an instant buy-in from the players.

His addition also aligns with Sanders’ broader vision in Boulder. Over the offseason, “Coach Prime” has prioritized young, energetic assistants with professional experience.

Bell now joins exactly that kind of room, stepping into a reshaped defensive staff alongside newly elevated coordinator Chris Marve and defensive line coach Dante Carter, a group that blends youth, edge, and experience. It’s an intentional mix built not just to teach scheme, but to connect with players, demand accountability and raise the standard across the program.

Spring Ball and a New Standard in the Secondary

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With spring ball beginning on Monday, Bell wasted no time embracing the opportunity, announcing his promotion on Instagram and posting, “IM THANKFUL IM BLESSED IM GRATEFUL LETS WORK!”

It's a message that perfectly reflects Bell's reputation as a competitor. Throughout his career, Bell was known for his physical style and relentless work ethic. In Cincinnati, he was part of a defensive turnaround that helped the franchise return to national relevance. His presence in the secondary elevated their toughness and communication, traits that often separate middle-of-the-pack units from those still playing deep into January.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates a play against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, he’ll look to bring that same edge to Boulder.

If Bell can translate his championship pedigree and NFL experience into tangible development in the secondary, Colorado’s defensive backfield has a chance to become their strength in a conference loaded with high-powered offenses, where quarterback play and explosive passing attacks often dictate the game. In 2026, tightening up the back end could be the difference between competing and truly contending in the Big 12.

And for a first-year coach stepping into a major conference role, early success would not only validate the hire, but it could also further cement Colorado’s growing reputation as a place where former NFL players successfully launch their coaching careers.