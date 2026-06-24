Transfer Sean Kinney's Opportunity to Raise NFL Draft Stock With Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offensive line competition has been fierce, and it is likely to continue as such during preseason training camp. One of the fiercest competitions in the unit is between CU centers Sean Kinney and Demetrius Hunter. The pair of transfers have successful resumes at their previous schools, and are a very even matchup on paper.

Kinney brings versatility and proven success to the competition, as well as a bit more youth. He still finds himself draft eligible after the 2026 season, though, and will be looking to boost his stock in 2026. Here’s a look at the key factors in Kinney boosting his NFL Draft stock in the 2026 season.

How Sean Kinney’s Experience Can Boost His NFL Draft Stock

Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Lafayette Leopards football meets the Oregon State Beavers for the first time at Reser Stadium as part of their Bicententennial celebration. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

In Kinney’s early days with the Lafayette Leopards at the FCS level, it was clear that he was overlooked by teams in the FBS. He appeared in all 24 games for them during his two seasons in the program, starting 23 of them. He was an immediate standout, as he was named to The Sports Network’s 2024 Freshman All-American team.

The experience he’s garnered so early in his career is something not many players can bolster entering their junior seasons. Even though it came at a much lower level of play, the volume cannot be ignored. It won’t be an easy transition for Kinney, but if he can adjust during the preseason, he’ll be poised for a draft stock-boosting year.

How Sean Kinney’s Versatility Can Boost His NFL Draft Stock

One of the most important factors of Kinney’s time at Lafayette was the versatility he displayed. He wasn’t exclusively a center, as he played almost just as much at guard.

As a freshman, he started five out of his 11 games at guard. If he can bring that same versatility to Boulder, he’ll majorly increase his chances to boost his NFL Draft stock. Given how close his position battle against Hunter is, he may have a backup plan if it doesn’t go his way. Kinney could make a fairly seamless transition to guard, on either the right or left, as he played both with Lafayette, and still see a high snap count despite losing his initial position battle.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hence, that versatility gives Kinney some of the best odds to start on Colorado’s offensive line out of any of its contenders. For players who are true NFL-level talents, all they need is a foot in the door to get noticed. If Kinney really is that kind of player, he’ll likely get the opportunity to show in 2026.

How Gunnar White Can Boost Sean Kinney's NFL Draft Stock

Additionally, Kinney enters a system in Boulder with one of the best developmental offensive line coaches in the Big 12, Gunnar White. He turned Colorado’s 2025 offensive line into a powerhouse despite the struggles of the offense as a whole. This was also a major change of pace for the Buffs, as they’d pieced together some rough units in that front through the first two seasons of the Coach Prime era.

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) celebrates his rushing touchdown with offensive lineman Xavier Hill (71) in the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

White developed center Zarian McGill into an NFL prospect in 2025, and did the same for guard Xavier Hill. Both of those guys also made level jumps when joining CU that season, as they played for Louisiana Tech and Memphis, respectively, in the Group of Five the season prior.

White’s proven ability to help talent transition from level to level is the cherry on top of a great situation for Kinney’s NFL Draft stock.

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