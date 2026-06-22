Deion Sanders' All-Time Offense at Colorado

Though the Coach Prime era has been up and down for the Colorado Buffaloes, coach Deion Sanders has welcomed plenty of talented players to Boulder.

This is especially the case for the offensive side of the ball, as Colorado has sent a number of offensive stars to the next level. Here’s a look at Colorado’s all-Coach Prime era offense.

Quarterback

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It’s a rather obvious choice at quarterback, as Shedeur Sanders was one of, if not the greatest, signal callers in Colorado history. His 2024 season was among the best in the country, as he threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. He completed 74 percent of his passes for a 168.2 passer rating and added four additional touchdowns on the ground that season.

That campaign earned him Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award honors and was a fitting conclusion to a Colorado career that saw his No. 2 retired at CU’s 2025 spring game. Sanders has since carved out an NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.

Running Back

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes haven’t seen much running back success in the Coach Prime era, but two contributors stand out above the rest.

First is Micah Welch, who has the most total rushing yards in the Coach Prime era with 570. He was a contributor on the offense in both 2024 and 2025, leading the team in rushing during the latter.

The other man occupying the all-Coach Prime era backfield is 2023 running back Dylan Edwards. Although he only spent one year in the program, he recorded the most all-purpose yards by a running back in the Coach Prime era with 620.

However, the bar set by the pair thus far is one that could very realistically be cleared sooner rather than later in Coach Prime’s tenure.

Wide Receiver

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Coach Prime’s best receivers at Colorado all came in the first two years of his tenure, unsurprisingly. First and foremost is 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Despite also being an outstanding defensive starter, Hunter racked up 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Buffaloes.

Alongside him would be LaJohntay Wester and Xavier Weaver. Wester, though he never led the Buffaloes in receiving yards for a season, tallied an impressive 931 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. Weaver had a similar campaign the year prior, as he tallied 908 yards and four touchdowns in Coach Prime’s inaugural campaign at CU.

Wester and Weaver began their NFL careers with the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, respectively, out of Colorado.

Tight End

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Michael Harrison (87) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tight end has been a similarly disappointing position to running back during the Coach Prime era. The best campaign that Sanders has seen from a tight end was Michael Harrison’s 2023 performance. Although it qualifies him for this all-era squad, it wasn’t an impressive season by normal standards.



He tallied just 284 yards and five touchdowns and missed three games during that stretch. This spot is another that could be realistically taken over in short order. As new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion features tight ends more heavily in his ‘Go-Go’ offense, a new all-era tight end could emerge as early as 2026.

Offensive Line

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have seen a fluctuation of offensive line play throughout the Coach Prime era. The best unit they’ve had during that stretch actually came during the 2025 season, which was the worst record-wise in Sanders’s first three years with the program. All five players to make the all-Coach Prime era offensive line were starters on the 2025 team.

Those players are Jordan Seaton and Larry Johnson III at tackle, Zy Crisler and Xavier Hill as guards and Zarian McGill at center. The squad was one of the best units in the Big 12 at times in 2025, despite the offense’s overall struggles. With two of them having received NFL opportunities and two others closing in on some in their final collegiate years, this line will be hard for Sanders to top in future seasons.

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