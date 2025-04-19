Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Taje McCoy Lands With Big 12 Program

BREAKING: Colorado transfer EDGE Taje McCoy has Committed to Oklahoma State, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 248 EDGE totaled 23 Tackles and 4 Sacks last season



Played in all 13 games for the Buffaloes



3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/Yw2ebs8i1A