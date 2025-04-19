Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Taje McCoy Lands With Big 12 Program
On Friday, defensive end Taje McCoy became the second former Colorado Buffaloes player to find a new home during the spring transfer portal window.
Soon after early enrollee wide receiver Adrian Wilson gave his transfer commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels, McCoy landed with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, according to multiple reports. McCoy was in the transfer portal only two days before giving his commitment to longtime Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys.
After redshirting in 2023, McCoy enjoyed somewhat of a breakout season last year. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound redshirt freshman tallied 23 total tackles, four sacks, four TFLs and two quarterback hurries while earning an honorable mention nod for the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. Oddly enough, he recorded a career-high five tackles in Colorado's blowout win over Oklahoma State in the regular season finale.
A native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, McCoy is returning to his home state. OSU is located in Stillwater, about one hour from McCoy's old stomping grounds of Putnam City High School. There, he was a three-star talent and the seventh-ranked class of 2023 prospect in Oklahoma.
After facing each other last year at Folsom Field, the Buffs and Cowboys will meet again in 2026 in Stillwater.
Oklahoma State is coming off its worst season of the 20-year Gundy era, finishing 3-9 overall without winning a single game in Big 12 Conference play. While OSU is still looking for a more reliable starting quarterback, there's hope for an improved season in 2025, and McCoy stands to help the Cowboys' cause.
“His motor is unbelievable,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said of McCoy prior to the 2024 season. “Never gets in trouble. Great GPA, great kid. He’ll do what you ask him to do. ‘Yes, sir, no, sir; yes ma’am, no ma’am’ type of young man, and I love him. I’m proud of him.”
McCoy had an especially strong fall camp last year that ultimately earned him significant playing time within a crowded defensive line.
“Taje has something on his mind,” Sanders said last preseason. “He has several guys that he’s competing with to get on the field and get ample playing time. Taje, you’re talking about a freshman that played a little last year. This is really his freshman year — redshirt freshman. We’re expecting some wonderful things from him.”
Other Colorado players who've entered the transfer portal during the ongoing spring window include center Cash Cleveland, tight end Sam Hart, safety Savion Riley and running back Isaiah Augustave. Only McCoy and Wilson have committed to a new program.
Conversely, "Coach Prime" has added transfer portal commitments this spring from former Campbell/USF wide receiver Sincere Brown and former LSU/Memphis offensive lineman Xavier Hill. Colorado could be in the market for another defensive end following the loss of McCoy.