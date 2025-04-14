Deion Sanders Gives Concrete Answer On Nico Iamaleava, Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal
News broke on April 12 that Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Colorado Buffaloes are a school linked to the former five-star quarterback. Colorado coach Deion Sanders answered whether the Buffaloes will bring in Iamaleava.
With immense discussion on social media regarding Iamaleava, Sanders posted a simple response on Colorado’s interest in the quarterback.
“Not true. & God bless we Good,” Sanders wrote.
It was a simple response, but it does not appear the Buffaloes will pursue Iamaleava. The Colorado Buffaloes will stick to the quarterbacks they have on the roster as they prepare for the 2025 season.
Due to a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) dispute, Iamaleava will enter the portal when it opens. Iamaleava signed an NIL deal when coming out of high school. The deal was worth around $8 million throughout his collegiate career. Iamaleava was set to make $2.2 million this season, but was looking for a raise, reportedly around $4 million per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The former five-star quarterback surprised the coaching staff by being absent from Friday’s practice. On Saturday, April 12, it was reported that Iamaleava would no longer be with the team. The spring transfer portal will open on Wednesday, April 16.
In 2024, Iamaleava passed for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns. He threw just five interceptions and finished the season with a 63.8 completion percentage. Iamaleava also rushed for 358 yards and three touchdowns.
The other two teams that are not pursuing Iamaleava that were previously linked to him in the past are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans. Whichever team that does pick up Iamaleava will need to prepare to pay him.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Snag 'Freak Athlete' From Transfer Portal
MORE: How Transfer Portal Receiver Sincere Brown Impacts Colorado Buffaloes' Receiver Room
MORE: Nico Iamaleava To Transfer To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes? Why It Doesn't Make Sense
With Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders heading to the NFL, the speculation was on whether the Buffaloes would pursue Iamaleava. He is an experienced quarterback who led Tennessee to a 10-3 record, going 6-2 in SEC conference play. The Colorado Buffaloes will likely be sticking to their current quarterbacks on the roster.
The Buffaloes acquired Kaidon Salter through the transfer portal from the Liberty Flames. Salter spent four seasons with the Flames. In 2024, Salter passed for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions. Salter also rushed for 587 yards and seven touchdowns.
Salter will be competing for the starting position with incoming quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis is coming in as the No. 56 recruit in the nation, the No. 7 quarterback, and the No. 7 player from Georgia, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
Whether Lewis starts in 2025 or not, the plan is for him to be the quarterback of the future. Lewis on the team makes it less likely that Colorado makes a push for Iamaleava.
“Of course, everybody thinks it is a quarterback battle and stuff like that, but we have such great quarterbacks in the room and such great personalities,” Lewis said at spring practices.
The Colorado Buffaloes will hold their annual Black and Gold spring game on April 19 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. It will be the first chance to see the current quarterbacks on the field for Colorado.
The Colorado Buffaloes’ spring game will be at 2:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.