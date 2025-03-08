Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter Trash Talks Miami's Cam Ward During NFL Draft Preparation
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter has started a new series on his YouTube channel called "Road to the Draft." Released on Thursday, the first episode follows Hunter along for a week as he works out in preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft. The 35-minute video already has over 200,000 views, proof of Hunter's star power.
Some highlights from the episode included Hunter's fiancée surprising him with his high school trainer, as well as some friendly trash talk between Hunter and former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Both Hunter and Ward are projected to be top picks in the draft, and the two are working out in the same facility before they officially enter the NFL.
Hunter talked about a potential one-on-one matchup between himself and Ward on the basketball court, but the Miami quarterback was uninterested.
"I'm just focused on going number one," said Ward.
Later, Hunter pretended to be on the phone after being selected with the No. 1 pick in the draft.
"Y'all said y'all want me to come up there first? Alright. Y'all didn't call Cam yet? Damn, alright," joked Hunter.
The two kept going once Hunter played his Colorado highlight tape on the TV's at the gym.
"Put on a real highlight," said Ward.
Hunter's highlights concluded with a list of his accolades from the 2024 season, including the Heisman Trophy, unanimous All-American, and AP College Football Player of the Year. Afterwards, Ward played some of his highlights during his season at Miami. The pair continued to trade the phone back and forth, playing their best clips for each other.
MORE: What 5-Star Receiver Recruit Cederian Morgan Said About Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders
MORE: Deion Sanders Responds To 'Arrogant' Shedeur Sanders Report From NFL Combine
MORE: Stephen A. Smith Defends Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders After NFL Combine
The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the New York Giants are reportedly interested in moving up from No. 3 and into the top spot. The second overall pick belongs to the Cleveland Browns. With over a month to go before the draft, a number of trades can happen.
Will Ward or Hunter go first overall? Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as well as Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter are also in contention for being the No. 1 pick. The Browns recently hosted Hunter, Sanders, and Carter for a top-30 visit.
While Hunter might be one of the most exciting prospects in this year's draft class, he might have to wait for the quarterback dominoes to fall before hearing his name called. One quarterback in particular, Shedeur Sanders, has been subject to some interesting narratives coming out of the NFL Combine.
Reportedly viewed as "arrogant" from an assistant coach within the league, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders believes teams want to hurt his draft stock so that they can draft Shedeur themselves.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24. Until then, fans can follow along Hunter's journey on his YouTube channel.