Colorado Buffaloes Trending To Land One More Ohio Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes look ready to make up for brief lost ground on the recruiting trail.

Colorado started the week of June 22 in turbulent fashion. Four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker first appeared heading to the Buffaloes after originally committing to Ole Miss, but he pivoted back to Oxford and the Rebels. Then four-star offensive tackle recruiting target Antonio Berry followed Shumaker to Ole Miss.

But now it looks like coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will end the week on a high note recruiting wise. And not just limited to landing three-star linebacker Jahmiere Daniels-Portis in front of national champion Indiana either.

Colorado Trending to Land Another Ohio Recruit

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kanye Udoh (6) carries for a touchdown past Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Reginald Hughes (50) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado insider for 247Sports Jack Carlough is predicting the Buffaloes will land three-star Kaylon Bailey next, and Bailey is scheduled to announce his college choice on June 25 at 5 p.m. PT, according to the recruit's social media.

Bailey was pursued recruiting wise by South Florida, which is now led by former Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline. Colorado's Big 12 rival West Virginia also landed in the final running of Bailey's list.

But even in-state powerhouse Ohio State offered Bailey and landed on the 6-1 linebacker's short list. However, the Buffaloes represent the last team to host Bailey on a visit, hence why Colorado is the one gaining steam before Bailey announces his decision.

Colorado Linebacker Class Growing Ahead of Kaylon Bailey Decision

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bailey joins a growing and intriguing linebacker class in Boulder if he ends up choosing the Buffaloes.

Three-star Ba'Roc Willis started the linebacker recruiting movement in May following his own visit on the campus. But Willis arrived as a past decommit from Alabama, then ultimately flipped to Colorado in handing Sanders and company the early massive recruiting win. Willis brings attack angles and a pass rushing background over.

Then the Buffaloes reeled in another state of Alabama talent in Jovon Pulliam. The standout from Hoover High brings similar pursuits to Willis and adds a future sack artist to the Rocky Mountains. Pulliam and Willis create a Yellowhammer State tandem and following here.

But by adding Daniels-Portis, Sanders and defensive coordinator Chris Marve nab a future takeaway machine. Daniels-Portis forced six fumbles last season by turning to his pad level and long arms to jar the football loose. He's a gap attacker who piled 14.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage too.

Adding Bailey can present a brand-new Ohio following for the Buffaloes. Especially out in Cleveland with Bailey hailing from the sports-crazed town.

Is Kaylon Bailey the Most Trending Colorado Recruit?

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bailey isn't even considered the most trendiest recruit to watch involving Colorado.

The Buffaloes have long prioritized four-star wide receiver from Pennyslvania Khalil Taylor, who's another expected to shut his recruitment down in the summer (July 6 announcement date). Recruiting insider for On3/Rivals Steve Wiltfong recently spoke with Taylor:

"Colorado did something crazy,” Taylor stated to Wiltfong. “It was some great news I got yesterday so it’s something to think about really.”

Colorado fans will watch closely as Bailey and potentially Taylor could join the 2027 class next.

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