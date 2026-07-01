Colorado Beats SEC Team for Top Running Back Recruit Kylan Bobo

The Colorado Buffaloes have extended their impressive summer recruiting run to July.

May witnessed massive wins for Colorado and coach Deion Sanders including landing four-star safety Gabe Jenkins, plus former South Carolina commit and fellow four-star Jaiden Kelly-Murray. June watched Ole Miss pledge Coderro McDaniel flip to the Buffaloes in a huge move.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

On July 1, three-star running back Kylan Bobo made his commitment to the Buffaloes on the Rivals YouTube channel.

Colorado was trending upward for Bobo, with On3/Rivals' prediction machine handing the Buffaloes 98.8 percent chance of winning over the running back. But he had two other suitors who remained in the fold.

Kylan Bobo's Suitors

The Tupelo High School standout out of Mississippi remained on the Colorado radar to start the new month.

But he also listed two more notable suitors, including one out of the SEC.

Arkansas represented his opportunity from that realm. The Razorbacks have created their own recruiting heater during their transition to Ryan Silverfield as head coach. Arkansas features 23 current verbal commits for the 2027 recruiting class, which includes one running back commit in three-star Jeremiah Dent from nearby Marion. Yet Silverfield prefers to attack defenses with two backs, hence why the Hogs haven't wavered from going after Bobo.

Ironically, Silverfield's last team Memphis was the third in the final running for the 5-11 Bobo. The Tigers turn to former Marshall coach Charles Huff this time. But Grind City is renowned for turning out NFL running backs. Tony Pollard, Antonio Gibson, Kenneth Gainwell and past Super Bowl winner for the Los Angeles Rams Darrell Henderson Jr. are past Tigers who thrived out of the backfield.

Yet Colorado presented its own reasons for aiming to win over the Mississippi talent.

How Kylan Bobo Fits at Colorado

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bobo previously took the visit to Boulder during the weekend of June 8. The Buffaloes clearly stayed after him since then.

Arkansas and Memphis present both system and history, respectively, when trying to win over the services of Bobo. However, Colorado brings its own reasons that placed the Buffaloes at the advantage.

For starters, new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion lures a playmaker-driven scheme into the Rocky Mountains, including for running backs. His famed "Go-Go" offense features more of a two-running back look with sidecar and other exotic formations. Marion, who brings a past background as a running backs coach along with his deep history in developing wide receivers, rolls out a physical downhill attack mixed with explosive play action concepts.

But here's one more reason why Colorado rose here: The lack of running back representation for the 2027 class, which Bobo can officially fill. Colorado landed unranked running back out of Florida Steven Alexis earlier in June. Alexis was only committed for nine days, however, as he soon flipped over to Big Ten representative Illinois.

With Bobo in the fold, Colorado now has 19 commits and one of the top classes in the Big 12.

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