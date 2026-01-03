Colorado Buffaloes Trending For Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal Receiver
In this story:
The Colorado Buffaloes are in pursuit of former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Moore spent the last three seasons at Texas before entering the transfer portal this offseason.
According to On3's Greg Biggins, the Buffaloes are in the lead to land the four-star transfer. Can Colorado coach Deion Sanders and newly hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion bring in the talented receiver?
Buffaloes in Pursuit of DeAndre Moore
Biggins reported that Colorado has the most buzz to land four-star Texas transfer DeAndre Moore.
“Moore is currently rated a four-star prospect and the No. 28 player nationally and No. 5 receiver in the transfer portal rating,” Biggins said. “He’s hearing from a host of schools from coast to coast but the school we’re hearing has the most buzz right now is Colorado.”
The teams also in the running with Colorado for Moore are the Ohio State Buckeyes, UCLA Bruins, Kentucky Wildcats, and LSU Tigers.
MORE: Zac Taylor Doesn't Hold Back About Shedeur Sanders' Impact at Colorado
MORE: Colorado's Latest Transfer Portal Departure Adds To Buffaloes' Growing Concerns
MORE: Best Transfer Portal Fits For Former Colorado Cornerback DJ McKinney
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
DeAndre Moore's Texas Career
DeAndre Moore has three years of college football under his belt. From 2023-2025, Moore was a wideout for the Texas Longhorns. In his time in Austin, Moore had 77 receptions for 988 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.
Moore was the Longhorns second leading receiver in 2025 with 38 receptions for 532 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Colorado will be in need of replacing their No. 1 receiver from this season in Omarion Miller. He led the Buffaloes with 45 receptions for 808 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Expected to be a top target for Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis moving forward, Miller entered his name in the transfer portal.
Colorado's 2026 Outlook
Colorado will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season. Off a nine-win 2024 season, "Coach Prime's" group went 3-9, missing a bowl for the second time in his three seasons as coach.
"You gotta understand, if you're a dawg, you want to come here and right the wrong," Sanders said earlier in the season when asked how he explains Colorado's struggles to recruits. "If you're a cat, you look at the scoreboard and you run. Which one are you? A dawg or a cat?"
With a number of scholarships to fill, Sanders and his coaching staff are expected to be busy with the transfer portal officially opening on Friday, Jan. 2.
Recommended Articles
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1