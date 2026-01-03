Colorado Buffaloes Trending For Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal Receiver

The Colorado Buffaloes are in pursuit of former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Moore spent the last three seasons at Texas before entering the transfer portal this offseason.

According to On3's Greg Biggins, the Buffaloes are in the lead to land the four-star transfer. Can Colorado coach Deion Sanders and newly hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion bring in the talented receiver?

Buffaloes in Pursuit of DeAndre Moore

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Biggins reported that Colorado has the most buzz to land four-star Texas transfer DeAndre Moore.

“Moore is currently rated a four-star prospect and the No. 28 player nationally and No. 5 receiver in the transfer portal rating,” Biggins said. “He’s hearing from a host of schools from coast to coast but the school we’re hearing has the most buzz right now is Colorado.”

The teams also in the running with Colorado for Moore are the Ohio State Buckeyes, UCLA Bruins, Kentucky Wildcats, and LSU Tigers.

DeAndre Moore's Texas Career

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) celebrates with Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

DeAndre Moore has three years of college football under his belt. From 2023-2025, Moore was a wideout for the Texas Longhorns. In his time in Austin, Moore had 77 receptions for 988 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

Moore was the Longhorns second leading receiver in 2025 with 38 receptions for 532 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Colorado will be in need of replacing their No. 1 receiver from this season in Omarion Miller. He led the Buffaloes with 45 receptions for 808 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Expected to be a top target for Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis moving forward, Miller entered his name in the transfer portal.

Colorado's 2026 Outlook

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Colorado will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season. Off a nine-win 2024 season, "Coach Prime's" group went 3-9, missing a bowl for the second time in his three seasons as coach.

"You gotta understand, if you're a dawg, you want to come here and right the wrong," Sanders said earlier in the season when asked how he explains Colorado's struggles to recruits. "If you're a cat, you look at the scoreboard and you run. Which one are you? A dawg or a cat?"

With a number of scholarships to fill, Sanders and his coaching staff are expected to be busy with the transfer portal officially opening on Friday, Jan. 2.

