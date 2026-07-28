Five Colorado Buffaloes Under the Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

The Colorado Buffaloes will be a team of opportunity in 2026, with a large number of new players joining the program. Returning players will get opportunities they haven’t seen in the past with a larger share of playing time to go around.

As fall camp gets underway, the players on Colorado’s new roster will be carving out their new roles for the 2026 season. This year marks a make-or-break campaign for many of them, but these five have the most pressure on their shoulders entering August.

1. Quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All eyes are on Lewis entering the 2026 season. Colorado brought in an experienced transfer quarterback in Isaac Wilson to push him in fall camp, and he’s expected to have a breakout year in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ scheme.

All of this is the case despite him only being an 18-year-old redshirt freshman. As a former five-star recruit according to ESPN, he has had lofty expectations to meet since high school. With the team being all but his in 2026, he’ll be under the full weight of those expectations.

2. Wide receiver Hykeem Williams

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Williams is certainly a player who could define this season as make-or-break. He is entering his senior season and has had a disappointing career thus far, given his high school ratings. He was listed as a five-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports Composite, but has tallied just 348 yards in his career to this point.

He’s battled injuries, but as a player with his frame and talent, the NFL has always been the goal for him. He’s at risk of watching that dream slip through his fingers if he can’t put it all together in a healthy season in 2026.

3. Running back Richard Young

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another former blue-chip recruit who has his career on the line in 2026 is Buffs transfer running back Richard Young. He was recruited to play at Alabama during the Nick Saban days, but only tallied 234 yards and five touchdowns across three seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Young was a consensus four-star recruit out of high school, and has flashed talent at points in his career. However, his production has never lived up to the hype, and he’s banking on this change of scenery to change his fortunes in 2026.

4. Wide Receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr.(14) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Farrakhan has plenty of time left in his career, it may not all be at Colorado if he can’t put together a better 2026 season. As a former four-star recruit per Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports, his one catch for 17 yards in 2025 was disappointing in a thin receiver room. Colorado’s coaching staff was still looking for signs of life from him in the spring as well.

“[I’ve seen] the same Quanell,” said Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips in his March 24 press conference. “He’s got to continue to work on his game and get better; he has to take coaching, apply the coaching and apply the technical stuff we’re teaching here and become the player we expect him to be.”

His 2026 season will be vital to see if he has a future in Boulder, as he’s gotten off on the wrong foot to this point.

5. Defensive Lineman Quency Wiggins

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiggins has had high expectations throughout his career as well. He was a former five-star recruit according to Rivals before stalling out in his time with the LSU Tigers. Since transferring to Colorado, he hasn’t fared much better.

He’s tallied just 10 total tackles and no sacks over the last two seasons in Boulder. Colorado is determined to put him in a position to succeed, as they shifted him to the interior of the defensive line in the spring. If Wiggins still can’t find success in his new position, it could mark the end of the line for his playing career.

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