Colorado Preparing to Face Utah’s Devon Dampier After Latest Injury Update
The Colorado Buffaloes head into one of their biggest tests of the season tonight in Salt Lake City, taking on the 5-2 Utah Utes in a Big 12 matchup loaded with meaning.
The big storyline ahead of tonight's 8:15 p.m. MST kickoff centers on Utah quarterback Devon Dampier. After being listed as questionable earlier this week, Dampier has been upgraded to probable and is now expected to start against Colorado.
The update adds another layer of intrigue to a matchup already filled with postseason implications, as the Buffaloes fight to reach bowl eligibility in Deion Sanders’ third season.
Dampier’s Return Changes the Picture
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham stated earlier in the week that quarterback Devon Dampier “got beat up pretty good” in last week’s rivalry loss to BYU. The dual-threat quarterback was visibly hobbled late in that game but returned after having his ankle heavily taped.
Now, the latest injury report lists Dampier as probable to play against Colorado, which would be a significant boost for the Utes’ offense.
Through seven games this season, Dampier has totaled 1,817 yards of total offense with 18 touchdowns — 13 passing and five rushing — while completing 68 percent of his passes. His mobility and command make him a central piece of Utah’s offense, and his presence instantly raises the stakes for Colorado’s defense.
The Buffs are coming off one of their most complete efforts of the season and will need that same energy to match Utah’s intensity in the trenches.
Coach Prime’s Approach
Colorado coach Deion Sanders addressed the uncertainty around Utah’s quarterback situation earlier in the week, emphasizing a broader approach to preparation rather than focusing on one player.
“We’re preparing for their scheme,” Sanders said. “We’re preparing for what they’ve done well consistently. You don’t want to get into that ‘now we gotta prepare for this’. We’ll make adjustments if that happens, but right now, we’re just preparing for what they do well. And what they do well, they really do it well.”
Regardless of who lines up at quarterback for the Utes, their biggest advantage comes up front. Utah’s offensive and defensive lines remain among the most physical in the Big 12, setting the tone with their ability to win on third downs and control possession.
Colorado’s defensive front will need to bring its best performance yet to keep the Utes from grinding out long drives. The Buffs’ secondary, led by veteran safety DJ McKinney and sophomore safety Tawfiq Byard, will also have to stay disciplined against Dampier’s ability to extend plays with his legs.
The Buffs have shown flashes of improvement defensively, but they’ll need to maintain gap discipline and avoid costly penalties to contain Dampier and Utah’s power-run game.
Bowl Hopes and Big Moments
At 3–4, Colorado enters tonight’s matchup with its postseason hopes still very much alive, but the margin for error is microscopic. Against a disciplined Utah team, the Buffs can’t afford to beat themselves with turnovers, penalties, or missed assignments in pivotal moments.
A win in Salt Lake City would not only keep bowl eligibility within reach but it would also send a clear message to the college football world that Colorado’s progress under Deion Sanders remains steady despite early-season adversity.
Quarterback Kaidon Salter, coming off his best performance in a Buffs uniform, will again be at the center of it all. His growing chemistry with receivers Joseph Williams and Omarion Miller has given the Buffs offense a rhythm and confidence that’s been missing at times this season.
If Colorado can sustain drives, protect the football, and capitalize in the red zone, they’ll give their defense the support it needs to contain Utah’s physical rushing attack.
In Salt Lake City at 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN, the Buffs will take the field for one of their most pivotal games of the season, facing a physical Utah team in a hostile environment. With bowl dreams on the line and the nation watching, it’s another chance to show that the climb under "Coach Prime" is far from over.