Hot Mic Catches How NFL Stars Feel About Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter received some high words of praise from Los Angeles Rams stars Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams following their matchup in London on Sunday. The two NFL vets complimented Hunter's attitude in a moment caught live.

Jack Carlough

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) runs out during team introductions before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) runs out during team introductions before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images
The list of current NFL players who've developed a great respect for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter continues to grow.

In an interaction caught by "Inside the NFL," Hunter gave his well-wishes to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams following their matchup in London on Sunday. Once the former Colorado Buffaloes star jogged off, Stafford called Hunter a "really good kid," and Adams agreed that he was a "great kid."

Adams, a 12th-year NFL veteran with over 12,000 career receiving yards, also told Hunter that he'd like to meet up sometime. "I'm gonna get with you," Adams told Hunter. "You got my number, right?"

Travis Hunter Shines In London

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the second half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images / Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images

Hunter enjoyed the best game of his young NFL career against the Rams in London, totaling eight catches for 101 receiving yards while scoring his first touchdown on a 34-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Defensively, the recent No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick also recorded a pass breakup.

"I just told coach to give me the ball and I'll go out there and make a play," Hunter said after the game, per the Jaguars. "He got me the ball and I just did what I had to do."

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is unable to make a catch while defended by Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Hunter, his big game across the pond was overshadowed by the Jaguars losing big, 35-7. Jacksonville's defense allowed Stafford to throw for five touchdowns, and Lawrence completed less than 50 percent of his passes as the Jags fell to 4-3.

"I ain't worried about the stats, we gotta do better on the football field," Hunter said. "We just got to win. That's what I'm most focused on, just doing my job and having other guys do their job and we come out on top."

Travis Hunter's Colorado Career

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Mory Bamba (4) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado (and Jackson State) fans likely aren't surprised by Hunter's warm reception into the NFL. In two seasons with the Buffs, Hunter earned eight major college football awards, including the Heisman Trophy, while leading Colorado to the Alamo Bowl last season.

While playing both wide receiver and cornerback full-time, Hunter closed his college career with 1,989 receiving yards, 21 total touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Coach Deion Sanders, who mentored Hunter throughout his three-year college career, would like to see Jacksonville coach Liam Coen utilize the rookie more moving forward.

"They're not using him enough," Sanders said on the "New Heights" podcast. "I've seen it with my own eyes on an everyday basis for three straight years, so I know what he's capable of, and I know how you've got to take care of him. He never practices on Tuesday. He practices on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. He was ready to play a hundred and some snaps on Saturday, so you didn't need to use him on a Tuesday or a Monday. You don't use him like that."

