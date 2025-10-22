What the Advanced Analytics Say About Colorado vs. Utah
The Colorado Buffaloes are off their bye week and will take it to the road to play the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City. Colorado is 3-4 overall this season with a 1-3 mark in Big 12 conference play while Utah is 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25 at 8:15 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Can the Buffaloes pick up their first road win of the season?
Colorado vs. Utah Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Colorado a 16.7 percent chance to go on the road and beat Utah. FPI currently has the Buffaloes as the 13th best team in the Big 12 with a rating of 4.3. Utah is second in the Big 12 with a rating of 16.2.
Colorado is fresh off their bye week. In their most recent game, they upset the Iowa State Cyclones by a score of 24-17. This resulted in the Folsom Field fans storming the field to celebrate the win. The Cyclones were ranked No. 22 at the time.
Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter had his best game in Boulder, throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for another 57 yards, all while not committing a single turnover.
Utah on the other hand just suffered their first road loss of the season in a 24-21 defeat to the No. 11 BYU Cougars. Both Colorado and Utah have lost to BYU this season, but only by a combined six points.
The Utes are led by quarterback Devon Dampier, who has thrown for 1,375 and 13 touchdowns this season. He is also a major threat on the ground and has 442 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Dampier’s status for the Colorado game is up in the air with him battling an injury. If he is unable to go, the Utes will turn to backup quarterback Byrd Ficklin.
Colorado vs. Utah Betting Odds
The Buffaloes are 13.5 point road underdogs against the Utes according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Colorado has odds of +400 to win outright while Utah is -535.
The over/under is at 49.5 points.
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes Poised for Injury Comeback Week vs. Utah
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Proves Leadership Still Strong With Sideline Support for Dillon Gabriel
MORE: Utah Announces Major Injury News Before Playing Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado vs. Utah Score Prediction
Winning at Utah in a night game will not be easy for the Buffaloes and Coach Deion Sanders. The Utes will be looking to bounce back from their road defeat to rival BYU.
A big factor will be the availability of Dampier for Utah. Utes coach Kyle Whittingham has not yet made an announcement who the starter will be. Colorado will either be getting a banged up Dampier or the freshman in Ficklin. With some momentum and time to rest off a bye week, Colorado should be ready for whatever the challenge is.
The Buffaloes will keep it close like they have in three of their four losses this season, but Utah holds on to win at home.
Utah 27, Colorado 23
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.