Three Bold Predictions for Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to face one of their toughest challenges of the season yet when they host the No. 11 Utah Utes back home at Folsom Field. This is a matchup where the Buffaloes are trying break a three-game losing streak while on the other hand Utah is looking to continue playing as one of the top teams in the Big 12.

Colorado enters the matchup at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play as Utah is 5-0 and 2-0 in the Big 12. The Utes have been productive on both sides of the ball which is something spectators are hoping the Buffaloes improved on for themselves. Playing at home could give Colorado an opportunity to gain back some confidence and momentum.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders following a touchdown scored in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Keeps it Close

Utah enters this game as the favorite, but that doesn’t mean Colorado can make things interesting if they keep their game clean.

Utah has averaged 42.8 points per game while allowing just 13. Consistency is the key word when evaluating and anticipating this matchup because Colorado has lacked it yet it’s exactly what has allowed the Utes to remain undefeated. Utah’s balanced offense will put pressure on the Buffaloes’ defense which means that limiting explosive plays and avoid allowing them to take full control over the game early, is vital.

If the Buffaloes can establish their run game, they can potentially keep the score close into the fourth quarter. They’ll need to convert third downs and avoid turnovers that have really cost them in the past.

Colorado could enter the fourth quarter within one possession and the opportunity to pull off an upset. Even if the Buffaloes can’t achieve that, a competitive performance would be encouraging and display the work they put in throughout the bye-week. In order for Colorado to get a win, they absolutely need to capitalize on scoring opportunities and force Utah to work for every possession.

Isaac Wilson Throws for More Than 250 Yards

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson has the opportunity to make a statement not only to fully establish himself as a reliable leader for the Buffaloes, but to make a statement with a positive performance against his former team. After replacing Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis, he’ll be looking to enhance his Colorado resume.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson threw for 290 yards and a touchdown against Texas Tech which demonstrated his ability to move the ball effectively through the air. His three interceptions ended up being costly and also brought up the issue of the offensive line’s protection issues.

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams could be a major factor in Wilson’s success throughout this game and can help him reach the 250-yard mark. Williams has completely emerged as one of Colorado’s most productive and reliable offensive weapons.

If Wilson connects with Williams early, Colorado could put pressure on Utah’s secondary which can open up opportunities for other receivers. They will need to find the right balance between taking shots downfield and avoiding silly mistakes with risky throws.

On top of racking in 250 yards, Wilson could easily get two touchdowns as well if the team is playing to their full potential. That type of performance would give Colorado a chance to keep pace with Utah. Wilson’s decision-making is going to be just as important as his passing production if the Buffaloes are looking to pull off a surprise victory.

Colorado Defense Forces a Turnover and Limits The Utah Offense

Colorado’s defense is about to face a major challenge from the Utah offense that has consistently produced success. The Buffaloes need to find a way to disrupt Utah’s rhythm if they want to stay competitive and a threat to future opponents.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Bo LaPenna (54) tackles Texas Tech Red Raiders running back J'koby Williams (20) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah running back Wayshawn Parker will be a big threat as he has recorded 499 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier presents a challenge as well and holds the ability to contribute as both a passer and runner.

Colorado cannot afford to focus on solely one player. If the Buffaloes struggle to contain Dampier, Utah could use its quarterback to extend drives and keep their defense on the field.

Colorado needs to create pressure and force difficult third-down situations in addition to taking advantage of any mistakes. Anything from a timely interception to a forced fumble can help the offense and give them an opportunity to capitalize on the Utes.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah has the advantage entering this game but Colorado has the opportunity to shake things up a little bit and surprise everyone. The Buffaloes will need Wilson to protect the football and Williams to make plays in the passing game. On the other side of the ball, the defense will simply need to generate momentum-changing stops.

If Colorado can accomplish these tasks, it could keep the game close and threaten an upset. A close game would be a positive step for the Buffaloes and could provide a much-needed turning point in this season.

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