The Colorado Buffaloes will be welcoming the UCF Knights to Folsom Field for their final game of the 2026 regular season. Following a tough year that has ended in the team failing to obtain bowl eligibility, Colorado is looking for one final victory.

UCF is entering the matchup with a 6-5 overall record and a 4-4 mark in conference play and have officially secured bowl eligibility following their 48-17 victory over Iowa State. As for Colorado, the team is coming off of a 35-28 loss to Cincinnati and sit at 4-7. Even though the Buffaloes have home-field advantage, the Knights have several offensive weapons capable of making it a challenging afternoon for Colorado.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Kenny Worthy (8) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preview

One of the top questions swirling around is whether or not Colorado can find a way to slow down UCF’s offense. The Knights are coming off one of their strongest performances of the year having scored 48 points against Iowa State and racking up 205 rushing yards.

UCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III has been a major part of the team’s success. Barnett threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns in addition to another score on the ground when facing the Cyclones. UCF running back Duke Watson is a player to watch as he also made significant contributions in that game. Watson had 113 rushing yards which provided UCF with a more balanced offensive attack that Colorado will need to prepare for.

UCF wide receiver Josh Derry is another major concern for Colorado. He recorded 125 receiving yards and three touchdowns against Iowa State, and in three consecutive games, he has surpassed 100 receiving yards. Colorado’s secondary is going to have to find a way to limit his opportunities downfield.

For the Buffaloes, Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson and Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams are going to be central to the offensive game plan. Williams has been one of the most productive offensive players this season as he has recorded 1,045 receiving yards. He needs to take advantage of their connection while improving their protection of the football.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Zashon Rich (25) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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One of Colorado’s biggest problems this season has been turnovers. The Buffaloes have committed 23 turnovers including 15 interceptions which makes them one of the worst in the category in the country. Taking care of the football will be particularly important against this UCF defense that forced four turnovers in its previous game.

Colorado will need a more consistent defensive performance after they allowed 225 rushing yards against the Bearcats. If the Buffaloes cannot slow down Watson as well as put pressure on Barnett, the Knights could control both the rhythm and pace of the game.

Final Prediction

Colorado is entering this upcoming matchup as the slight favorite, but UCF has plenty of advantages that make the Knights a threatening opponent. The Buffaloes can easily benefit by playing at home but they can easily allow their continuous struggles with turnovers and defensive consistency to create a difficult day.

UCF has demonstrated that it can be successful and productive both on the ground and through the air. Barnett’s ability to make plays gives the Knights plenty of ways to attack Colorado’s defense while Derry’s recent performances make him an additional difficult matchup.

Nov 20, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest factor could ultimately be whether Colorado can protect the football. Throughout the season, the Buffaloes have moved the ball effectively at certain times this season but the costly turnovers have put them in difficult situations time and time again. Wilson simply cannot afford to give the Knights extra possessions against this UCF team that just forced four turnovers.

Colorado absolutely has the offensive weapons to keep this game competitive especially with Williams coming off of a productive stretch. However, UCF’s recent offensive momentum and ability to create turnovers give the Knights a small advantage.

Colorado can make this a competitive game, especially with the home crowd wanting to see and support them earn a win in the last game. The Knights’ offensive balance and ability to capitalize on mistakes will make the difference.

Score Prediction: UCF 31, Colorado 27.

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