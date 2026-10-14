How to Watch Colorado vs. Utah: Preview, TV Channel, and Betting Odds

The Colorado Buffaloes are returning home to Folsom Field to face the undefeated No. 11 Utah Utes in perhaps their toughest Big 12 matchup yet.

Colorado is looking to make a statement at home and have an important opportunity to do so against one of their conference rivals in the annual “Rumble in the Rockies”.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) reacts after his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where to Watch Colorado vs. Utah

Colorado and Utah will meet at Folsom Field in Boulder, with the game taking place during Colorado’s Family Weekend.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN

Streaming: YouTube TV, Fubo, DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV

For fans planning to attend, tickets are expected to be in high demand as this game has become the most expensive on Colorado’s home schedule this season.

Colorado vs. Utah Preview

The Buffaloes have the luxury of home-field advantage and will look to capitalize on that. With the rivalry adding to the significance of the matchup, Colorado will need to execute on both sides of the ball in order to put up a fight against the Utes.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders cornerback Amier Boyd (27) defends the reception by Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s performance is especially important as the team continues to work toward consistency throughout the 2026 season. Colorado’s entering the matchup with a 2-3 record and a challenging test against the undefeated Utah team. The Utes have successfully established themselves as one of the Big 12’s strongest teams throughout the season so far.

Utah is currently averaging 42.8 points and 502 total yards per game and has allowed just 13 points per contest, most recently defeating Kansas 41-24.

Colorado on the other hand, is averaging 18.6 points and 394.2 total yards per game. Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis has thrown for 733 yards and six touchdowns, but Buffs quarterback Isaac Wilson will be getting the start against his old team. Standout Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams leads the team with 454 receiving yards as well. It is vital that the Buffaloes gain consistency with their offensive production in order to stay on pace with Utah’s high-powered group.

On the other side of the ball, Colorado has to find a way to slow down Utah’s balanced offense. The Utes are averaging 238 rushing yards per game in addition to quarterback Devon Dampier having thrown for 1,134 yards and 12 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) awaits a snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado vs. Utah Odds

Utah enters this rivalry matchup against Colorado as a significant betting favorite as the Buffaloes look to achieve an upset. According to the latest available odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Utes are favored by 15.5 points, with Colorado sitting as a 15.5-point underdog.

The moneyline also reflects the gap in expectations between the two programs. Utah is listed at about -820, while Colorado is around +540, which means that bettors would need to wager $820 on Utah to earn $100 in profit.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) reacts to his play in the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The spread presents a different question for all bettors. Utah needs to win by at least 16 points to cover a -15.5 spread, while Colorado can actually cover if it loses by 15 points or fewer or if it wins outright.

Utah’s undefeated start and high-scoring offense helps explain why the team is favored. Colorado does have an opportunity to pull of an upset or at least present a challenge for the Utes if they end up capitalizing off of their home-field advantage and any potential wrinkles coming out of the bye week.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.